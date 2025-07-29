'Disgusting' 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire for Making 'Distasteful' and 'Ignorant' Comments in Now-Deleted Video

Mamma Mia here we go again…and not in the fun way 😩🙄 There have been at least 6 shows on Bravo this year where the person of color has been painted as the antagonist or the villain by their casts, production, or the network: #RHOBH (Garcelle), #SummerHouse (Imrul), #RHOA (how Kenya being threatened was handled), #nextgen (Riley), #RHOM (Guerdy), and #RHOC (Katie). I’ve gotten comments of this happening on #SouthernCharm and #belowdeck too. This video is very disrespectful to the Asian woman on the cast who is ALREADY this season’s target. Putting what Katie has done this season aside, this isn’t acceptable. There’s no punchline or humor in it. It’s wildly ignorant for two women approaching 50 to film let alone post. PERIOD DONE. I know a lot of us watch these shows as a form of escapism…but whether you want to acknowledge this to yourself or not, politics and social issues touch everything. NOT having to address any of it is a privilege in itself. This shouldn’t go unaddressed; all of the people of color that are part of the Bravo/NBC “family”, whether they are cast, employees, or part of the audience, deserve SIGNIFICANTLY better than this. Let me know what you’re thinking and feeling y’all! I know talking about this stuff doesn’t always seem like enough, but the louder we get the harder it is to ignore! #realitytv #bravotv#bravotvainmentnews #fyp #celebritynews