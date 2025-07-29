'Disgusting' 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire for Making 'Distasteful' and 'Ignorant' Comments in Now-Deleted Video
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is catching major heat after a controversial video was posted and removed on costar Jennifer Pedranti’s Instagram page.
TikTok user Emily Rose shared the now-deleted clip, stating, “We have to talk about this video of Jen and Gretchen that Jen posted and has taken down, but I was able to get my hands on it. I think it speaks for itself, but just pay attention to Gretchen.”
Inside the Video
“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi says in the clip.
“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti adds in, as the pair walk toward a punching bag. They then both start swinging and kicking at the bag, but things take a quick turn when Rossi starts to make noises that sound like she’s imitating Asian people.
“So, yeah, that is a video clip that has since been deleted,” Rose continued. “It is very disrespectful, very distasteful. It’s not funny. There is no comedy in it. I see no punchline.”
Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi Owe Katie Ginella 'a Massive Apology'
Rose went on to add she knows a “lot of content creators that talk about reality TV and Bravo love to say it’s not that deep,” but she feels that it is, as “we know that living in [Donald] Trump’s America, with MAGA running amok, that ignorant stuff like this is kind of free to be normalized and flourish.” “And may I remind anybody that is confused,” Rose elaborated. “None of this is acceptable. None of this is okay. And you need to knock it off.”
“I really hope Bravo and Andy [Cohen] address this,” Rose concluded, noting she has counted six shows on Bravo this year where the person of color is painted as the villain. “This is not the time to be be leaning into ignorance, and we cannot be enabling this behavior. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. And, even if Jen and Gretchen aren’t friends with Katie [Ginella] anymore, they owe her a massive apology for making this video, let alone posting it.”
People Were Offended by Gretchen Rossi
People immediately flooded Rose’s comments, seemingly agreeing with her.
“That’s gross,” one TikTok user wrote. “All the women on OC give me bad vibes.” Another TikTok member called Rossi “gross and dumb,” while another said the whole situation was “disgusting.” Some weren’t surprised by Rossi’s behavior, as one user pointed out, “I mean, Gretchen is MAGA, so…”
Some People Didn't Find the Clip Problematic
There were some who didn’t find the clip problematic at all. "The fact that you feel the need to blow something this little out of proportion. You liberals are so crazy that you create problems in your home [sic] minds to stay miserable," one person fumed. Another TikTok member shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Because she said hi-ya? Is this a joke?”
Rossi and Pedranti have yet to respond to the scandal, other than Pedranti simply deleting the clip.