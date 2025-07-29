or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Gretchen Rossi
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'Disgusting' 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire for Making 'Distasteful' and 'Ignorant' Comments in Now-Deleted Video

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: Bravo

'RHOC' star Gretchen Rossi was ridiculed over a 'distasteful' now-deleted Instagram video.

July 29 2025, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is catching major heat after a controversial video was posted and removed on costar Jennifer Pedranti’s Instagram page.

TikTok user Emily Rose shared the now-deleted clip, stating, “We have to talk about this video of Jen and Gretchen that Jen posted and has taken down, but I was able to get my hands on it. I think it speaks for itself, but just pay attention to Gretchen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Video

Source: @emilyroseschaefer/TikTok

Emily Rose said the now-deleted clip of Gretchen Rossi was 'disrespectful.'

“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi says in the clip.

“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti adds in, as the pair walk toward a punching bag. They then both start swinging and kicking at the bag, but things take a quick turn when Rossi starts to make noises that sound like she’s imitating Asian people.

“So, yeah, that is a video clip that has since been deleted,” Rose continued. “It is very disrespectful, very distasteful. It’s not funny. There is no comedy in it. I see no punchline.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi Owe Katie Ginella 'a Massive Apology'

Photo of Gretchen Rossi, Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Emily Rose said Katie Ginella is owed 'a massive apology' from Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti.

Rose went on to add she knows a “lot of content creators that talk about reality TV and Bravo love to say it’s not that deep,” but she feels that it is, as “we know that living in [Donald] Trump’s America, with MAGA running amok, that ignorant stuff like this is kind of free to be normalized and flourish.” “And may I remind anybody that is confused,” Rose elaborated. “None of this is acceptable. None of this is okay. And you need to knock it off.”

“I really hope Bravo and Andy [Cohen] address this,” Rose concluded, noting she has counted six shows on Bravo this year where the person of color is painted as the villain. “This is not the time to be be leaning into ignorance, and we cannot be enabling this behavior. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. And, even if Jen and Gretchen aren’t friends with Katie [Ginella] anymore, they owe her a massive apology for making this video, let alone posting it.”

MORE ON:
Gretchen Rossi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

People Were Offended by Gretchen Rossi

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: MEGA

One TikTok user called Gretchen Rossi 'gross and dumb' for her behavior in the clip.

People immediately flooded Rose’s comments, seemingly agreeing with her.

“That’s gross,” one TikTok user wrote. “All the women on OC give me bad vibes.” Another TikTok member called Rossi “gross and dumb,” while another said the whole situation was “disgusting.” Some weren’t surprised by Rossi’s behavior, as one user pointed out, “I mean, Gretchen is MAGA, so…”

Some People Didn't Find the Clip Problematic

Photo of Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Jennifer Pedranti has not commented on the video clip in question.

There were some who didn’t find the clip problematic at all. "The fact that you feel the need to blow something this little out of proportion. You liberals are so crazy that you create problems in your home [sic] minds to stay miserable," one person fumed. Another TikTok member shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Because she said hi-ya? Is this a joke?”

Rossi and Pedranti have yet to respond to the scandal, other than Pedranti simply deleting the clip.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.