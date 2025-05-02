Is Katie Ginella Exiting 'RHOC' After 'Major Altercation' With Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson? Inside the Girls' Trip Gone Awry

“Katie wanted to go on the trip,” a source told OK!, “but she was not allowed to. Let’s just say her future on RHOC is not looking bright.”

As far as what happened, the insider revealed she “got into a major altercation with Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson.”

“Without saying too much, a major announcement will be coming soon regarding her status on the show,” they added.

OK! reached out to Simpson to ask what he knew, as he shared the photo in the first place.