Is Katie Ginella Exiting 'RHOC' After 'Major Altercation' With Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson? Inside the Girls' Trip Gone Awry
While The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently taping their cast trip for Season 19, fans noticed Katie Ginella was not in attendance, leading an insider to exclusively spill to OK! what’s going on.
Fans noticed Ginella was absent when she was spotted hanging out with Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu at their Beverly Hills boutique on May 1. Simpson and Atteu are major stars in their own right, having their hit show Gown and out in Beverly Hills on Prime Video, in addition to hosting their “Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik” podcast. They are also known for making custom couture gowns for celebrities and many Bravo stars.
“Katie wanted to go on the trip,” a source told OK!, “but she was not allowed to. Let’s just say her future on RHOC is not looking bright.”
As far as what happened, the insider revealed she “got into a major altercation with Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson.”
“Without saying too much, a major announcement will be coming soon regarding her status on the show,” they added.
OK! reached out to Simpson to ask what he knew, as he shared the photo in the first place.
“Katie came into our dress shop, as she’s getting ready to attend the Met Gala,” he dished. “We had a lovely time and did not discuss anything pertaining to RHOC.”
“However,” he added, “one thing I will say regarding RHOC is that Katie and her daughter were scheduled to walk in our runway show for fashion week. At the last minute, Bravo refused to let them do it, which was very annoying. I was publicly very unhappy and had a lot of explaining to do at the show as to why they were not modeling in it, as they had been advertised to attend. We don’t hold this against Katie, though, as she’s always been sweet to us and we’ve been big cheerleaders of hers on RHOC.”
Another source denied the rumors to OK!, claiming she has “not been fired and has not quit” and “the reason for her not being on the cast trip will be revealed in due time."
"They absolutely tried to villainize Katie this season," Ginella's the source added. "It's been brutal."
The news of Ginella’s future on the show comes fresh on the heels of a source telling OK! it's been a “really hard season for Katie” as “the women have thrown some wild accusations against her.”
“She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented,” they added. “There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless.”
Bravo has yet to comment on anything.