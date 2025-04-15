Gretchen Whitmer Admits She Regrets Hiding Her Face During Meeting With Donald Trump: 'We All Have Our Moments'

Speaking to Detroit business leaders on April 14, Whitmer addressed the snafu, saying, “Someone asked me, ‘What was going through your mind at that moment?’ And it was, ‘I don’t want my picture taken.’ That’s all it was.”

“I kind of wish I hadn’t put my folder up in front of my face, but whatever,” she added. “I just wrote a book about learning to laugh at yourself, so I’m pretty good at it. And we all have our moments.”

While Whitmer was at the White House to discuss issues related to her state, Democrats were less than thrilled she was present while Donald Trump signed executive orders.