Donald Trump Accused of Using Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a Bipartisan 'Political Prop' During Shocking Meeting

During the signing session, Trump called the issues "bipartisan" and joked about being beside the Michigan Democrat when the initiatives were signed, saying, "We’ll all stand there together and cut a ribbon. Okay, Gretchen?"

Whitmer’s office moved quickly to contain the fallout, stating she was brought into the room "without any notice" and that her appearance was "not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made" during the press event.

However, in a speech earlier that morning, Whitmer appeared sympathetic toward the Trump administration’s controversial tariff policy, which tanked the global stock market over the last week.

"I understand the motivation behind the tariffs, and I can tell you here’s where President Trump and I do agree," she said. "We do need to make more stuff in America."