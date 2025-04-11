Donald Trump Accused of Using Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a Bipartisan 'Political Prop' During Shocking Meeting
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was ridiculed by critics and fellow Democrats for being used as a "political prop" after appearing to stand alongside President Donald Trump at the White House while he signed executive orders targeting former Homeland Security officers over their comments surrounding the 2020 election.
Whitmer was in Washington for a scheduled private meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, April 9. However, she ended up standing off to the side as the president signed executive orders, calling for the investigation of two first-term administration aides who were critical of his actions after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
"Just a f------ disaster," said one Democratic operative, who previously supported Whitmer, told NBC News. "It feels like it removes some of the momentum she had as a politically savvy swing-state Dem."
Many of the orders signed that day were not backed by Whitmer, but having her stand near the Resolute Desk made it look like she was in support of the decision.
CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere called the moment a "huge embarrassment," while CNN host Audie Cornish pointed out, "This does not look like the politics of resistance."
Dovere insinuated that the Trump team set up the meeting and executive order signing and claimed, "[Governor Whitmer] went for this meeting with the president, and he used her as a political prop."
During the signing session, Trump called the issues "bipartisan" and joked about being beside the Michigan Democrat when the initiatives were signed, saying, "We’ll all stand there together and cut a ribbon. Okay, Gretchen?"
Whitmer’s office moved quickly to contain the fallout, stating she was brought into the room "without any notice" and that her appearance was "not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made" during the press event.
However, in a speech earlier that morning, Whitmer appeared sympathetic toward the Trump administration’s controversial tariff policy, which tanked the global stock market over the last week.
"I understand the motivation behind the tariffs, and I can tell you here’s where President Trump and I do agree," she said. "We do need to make more stuff in America."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's new executive orders targeted former officials Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor for claiming the 2020 election was the "most secure election in history."
Before signing the executive orders, Trump said the election was "badly rigged" and called Krebs a "wise guy."
"I’m sure I met him, but I didn’t know him. And he came out right after the election, which was a rigged election, a badly rigged election," he told reporters.
The commander-in-chief said a further investigation would reveal more details about Krebs, whom he said caused a "disaster" with his statements contradicting Trump.