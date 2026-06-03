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'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chyler Leigh Reveals Immense Regret After Eric Dane's Sad Death

Composite photo of Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane.
Source: MEGA

Chyler Leigh said she regretted not filming with Eric Dane on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17.

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June 3 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Chyler Leigh recently expressed her regret about not being able to film a scene with her late co-star Eric Dane during the filming of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17.

Leigh, known for her role as Dr. Lexie Grey, spoke about this during an interview with TV Insider, shared on Instagram.

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COVID Restrictions Prevented Reunion With Eric Dane

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Image of COVID restrictions prevented her from traveling and filming the scene.
Source: MEGA

COVID restrictions prevented her from traveling and filming the scene.

Leigh stated, “One thing that I’m really bummed about … was that when [my character] Lexie comes back [in season 17] … we were filming during COVID.” The actress, who was filming Supergirl in Vancouver, could not travel due to quarantine restrictions. This situation prevented her from being present to film a scene with Dane, who portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan.

Leigh made a brief return to Grey’s Anatomy in a dream sequence cameo in 2020, but her scenes were filmed separately from Dane’s. “If there’s anything that I regret, it would be not having been able to do that [scene] with Dane [in person],” she noted.

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Remembering Lexie and Mark’s Fan-Favorite Romance

Image of Fans revisited the legacy of Lexie and Mark’s romance.
Source: MEGA

Fans revisited the legacy of Lexie and Mark’s romance.

The relationship between Lexie and Mark was a significant storyline in Grey’s Anatomy. Introduced in season 2, Dane’s character became a fan favorite. Their romance, filled with ups and downs, ended tragically when Lexie died in a plane crash, followed by Mark’s death from injuries sustained in the same event.

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Image of The actress remembered Eric Dane as a wonderful person.
Source: MEGA

The actress remembered Eric Dane as a wonderful person.

Reflecting on their time together, Leigh recalled a poignant scene where Lexie had to choose between Mark and Jesse Williams’ character, Jackson Avery. She described this moment as “really deep” and expressed her admiration for Dane. “He was a wonderful human being,” she said, recalling the memories they shared.

Eric Dane’s Legacy Lives On

Image of Chyler Leigh shared her grief following Eric Dane’s passing.
Source: MEGA

Chyler Leigh shared her grief following Eric Dane’s passing.

Dane passed away at the age of 53 on February 19 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His family confirmed his death, stating that he spent his final days surrounded by his loved ones.

Leigh shared her feelings of devastation in a statement to E! News, saying, “The last 48 hours have been devastating.” She reflected on her disbelief at using the past tense to describe Dane, emphasizing his character and intelligence.

In a podcast episode, Leigh discussed the intensity of her grief, stating, “All of a sudden, it just hit.” She continues to process the loss while cherishing the memories of their time together.

As the Grey’s Anatomy community mourns Dane’s passing, Leigh’s reflections highlight the strong bonds formed on set. The impact of their characters and the memories they created will remain cherished by fans.

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