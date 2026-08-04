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Grizz Chapman Faced Serious Health Challenges Before Untimely Death at 52, Manager Confirms: 'He Was Struggling to Stay Alive'

Photo of Grizz Chapman.
Source: @grizz30rock/INSTAGRAM

Grizz Chapman died at the age of 52 after years of health challenges.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Grizz Chapman, the actor famed for his role in 30 Rock, passed away at the age of 52.

His manager, Renee Glicker, confirmed that Chapman faced serious health challenges before his death.

Glicker stated that Chapman was “just struggling to stay alive” while dealing with multiple medical conditions.

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Kidney Transplant Search Became Increasingly Difficult

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Image of His manager said he struggled with multiple medical conditions.
Source: @grizz30rock/INSTAGRAM

His manager said he struggled with multiple medical conditions.

The actor required another kidney transplant after having undergone one in 2010. However, due to his extraordinary seven-foot height, finding a suitable match became increasingly difficult.

The exact cause of Chapman’s death has not yet been revealed, but Glicker indicated there were “a number of contributing factors” involved. Page Six has reached out to Glicker for additional comments but received no immediate response.

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Family and Friends Paid Emotional Tributes

Image of Family members remembered Grizz Chapman for his strength and resilience.
Source: @hammer31/INSTAGRAM

Family members remembered Grizz Chapman for his strength and resilience.

Chapman’s passing was confirmed by his longtime representative, Saideh A. Brown, on Friday, leaving his family, including his wife and two children, “devastated.”

His cousin, Donte “Hammer” Harrison, a former Harlem Globetrotter, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. “Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end,” Harrison wrote. He also noted that Chapman passed peacefully in his sleep after enduring years of illness and dialysis.

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‘30 Rock’ Star Left a Lasting Comedy Legacy

Image of The actor is remembered for his memorable role in ‘30 Rock.’
Source: @grizz30rock/INSTAGRAM

The actor is remembered for his memorable role in ‘30 Rock.’

Chapman is best remembered for his comedic role as Grizz Griswold on the Emmy-winning series 30 Rock, which aired from 2006 to 2013. He starred alongside notable actors such as Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan.

Despite his success, Chapman faced frustrations related to his height, which he believed limited the types of roles available to him. In a 2012 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he questioned, “I mean, why can’t a seven-foot guy play a doctor?” He expressed a desire for more diverse opportunities in Hollywood.

Image of Tributes honored Grizz Chapman's lasting impact on television comedy.
Source: @maulikpancholy/INSTAGRAM

Tributes honored Grizz Chapman's lasting impact on television comedy.

As news of his death spreads, fans and colleagues reflect on Chapman’s legacy, which is marked by both his talent and resilience. His family and friends are left to cherish the memories of a man who made a significant impact in their lives and the entertainment industry.

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