'Grotesquerie': Everything to Know About Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series

Ryan Murphy, through Ryan Murphy Productions, announced the new horror series, Grotesquerie, in an Instagram post in February.

While his team relatively kept the details private after releasing the cryptic teaser, FX Networks dropped the poster and logline to share what fans can expect from the show.

"In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers," the official synopsis, released in August, read.