'Grotesquerie': Everything to Know About Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series
What Is 'Grotesquerie' About?
Ryan Murphy, through Ryan Murphy Productions, announced the new horror series, Grotesquerie, in an Instagram post in February.
While his team relatively kept the details private after releasing the cryptic teaser, FX Networks dropped the poster and logline to share what fans can expect from the show.
"In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers," the official synopsis, released in August, read.
Who Is Cast in 'Grotesquerie'?
Claws and The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash scored the part of Detective Lois Tryon in Murphy's new horror series. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the 2024 BET Awards red carpet event, Nash teased, "I’ve never played a role like this. It’s very dark, I’m so excited for people to see it."
She revealed that her wife, Jessica Betts, would be making a cameo appearance.
Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce also star in Grotesquerie.
What Is Travis Kelce's Role in 'Grotesquerie'?
- Travis Kelce Admits He Feels Like an 'Amateur' While Making Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy's Series 'Grotesquerie': 'It's Definitely a Fun Challenge'
- Kim Kardashian Gets Intensely Mixed Reactions for 'Whiny' and 'Iconic' 'American Horror Story' Acting
- Peter Scolari, Star Of 'Bosom Buddies', Passes Away At Age 66
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Murphy and FX have yet details about Kelce's role in the series, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is dating Taylor Swift, has constantly appeared in teasers and promotional materials ahead of its release.
Additionally, Kelce commented on his casting on the May 15 episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast.
"It's been so much fun. Ryan Murphy is an unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He’s just — there’s nothing he can’t do and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable," he said.
Is There a Trailer for 'Grotesquerie'?
Aside from Ryan Murphy Productions' teaser in February, the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 gave the first official look at Grotesquerie during the event. FX Networks' official YouTube page also released an over two-minute trailer that introduced the cast members.
"Something h------ is going on here," said Nash. "This killer is one who knows anatomy, the blood, the DNA that was left there for us to find."
Meanwhile, Kelce delivered his first words, stating: "There is no future after this."