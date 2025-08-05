or
Guerdy Abraira 'Leaking Episodes to Bloggers' Leads to 'RHOM' Cast Losing Their 'Screener Privileges': Source

Photo of Guerdy Abraira
Source: Bravo

A source claimed 'RHOM' star Guerdy Abraira was caught 'leaking episodes to bloggers,' leading to the 'RHOM' cast losing privileges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

There has been a lot of drama on the current season of The Real Housewives of Miami — but the offscreen drama is just as hot, according to an insider. Cast member Guerdy Abraira is on thin ice after she broke the rules, the insider revealed to OK!.

What Did Guerdy Abraira Do?

Photo of Guerdy Abraira
Source: Bravo

An insider shared Guerdy Abraira 'was busted leaking episodes to bloggers.'

“The cast of RHOM lost their screener privileges because Guerdy was busted leaking episodes to bloggers,” an insider dished. The “screener privileges” the source is referring to means Bravo/production sends episodes to the cast before the show airs.

“This is a big no-no in the Bravo world and, due to this, the entire cast is not being allowed to get screeners anymore,” the source reiterated. “So whatever airs on TV — it’s fresh for them, too.”

Photo of 'RHOM' cast
Source: Bravo

A source dished the 'entire cast is suffering' due to Guerdy Abraira's 'actions.'

As for why Bravo gives the screeners, the insider noted it’s “typically” done so the cast is “prepared to discuss what’s on the episode and knows what to expect they’ll be dealing with — both on the episode and on social media.”

‘Unfortunately, due to Guerdy’s actions, the entire cast is suffering,” they concluded.

Allegations Against Stephanie Shojaee

Photo of Stephanie Shojaee
Source: Bravo

Stephanie Shojaee recently had to address rumors about her having an affair with her husband.

As OK! reported, newbie Stephanie Shojaee also had to address some off-screen drama after she was accused online of being her husband Masoud Shojaee’s assistant and having an affair with him.

“For years, Stephanie was a mistress to this rich, older man,” a Reddit user alleged. "He worked for the wife and snaked her way into his life and company through that job. She inserted herself into the company and acts like she helped build this massive real estate empire and positions herself as a girlboss. For years, she has been a Miami influencer posting pics of her enjoying the wealth she acquired from being a mistress.”

The post also alleged Stephanie “legally changed her last name” to Masoud’s “while he was still married” and that his previous wife’s family “built and funded” his company, the Shoma Group.

Stephanie Shojaee Denied the Allegations

Photo of Stephanie Shojaee
Source: Bravo

Stephanie Shojaee denied being her husband's 'assistant' and meeting his ex-wife.

“She straight up stole his first wife’s life,” the person claimed. “And it looks like she is spending all of his money and running the company into the ground.”

When asked online if “the rumor” is true that she was his ex’s assistant, Stephanie denied the allegations.

“Assistant?” she questioned. “I’ve never met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention. But I get it. When people can’t be part of the story, they try to rewrite it.”

