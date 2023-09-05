Timeless Elegance: A Guide to Watch-Wearing Rules for Men

Choosing the Right Watch

When it comes to watches, there's no one-size-fits-all. It's essential to match your watch to the occasion.

For instance, a sleek dress watch might be perfect for a formal evening, while a rugged sports watch would be more appropriate for an adventurous outing.

Your wrist size and proportions also play a crucial role. A watch that's too big can look gaudy, while one that's too small can seem out of place.

And let's not forget the strap material. Leather exudes sophistication, while metal straps often give a more modern vibe which is something you must pay attention to when you look to buy men watches either for yourself or as a gift.

Fun Fact: The world's most expensive watch sold at auction was the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, which fetched a whopping $31 million in 2019!