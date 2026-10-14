Guillermo Rodriguez Breaks Silence After Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination

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Guillermo Rodriguez broke his silence after he and partner Witney Carson were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 13. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality mentioned he and Carson "were a good team," while speaking to Extra following their removal after the show's Super Bowl Night.

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@extra_tv Guillermo Rodriguez is rewarding himself with some tequila! 🥃 He gushes about his partner Witney Carson and his experience on #DWTS this season after his elimination. Guillermo also shares who he thinks will take home the coveted Mirrorball... 🪩👀 @Witney Carson @Jimmy Kimmel Live ♬ original sound - ExtraTV

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'I Had a Lot of Fun'

Source: @IAMGUILLERMO/INSTAGRAM The comedian and actor thanked Carson for teaching him how to dance.

Rodriguez took his elimination in stride, despite the physical toll that weeks of grueling rehearsals and live performances had taken on his body. The TV personality admitted that his legs, back and neck were aching, but he was already looking forward to unwinding at home with a margarita. "I want to say thank you to all the audience," the Ezra star continued. "Thank you to everyone and Dancing With the Stars. Thank you very much. I had a lot of fun. It was great. Witney, I love you for teaching me how to dance, thank you so much."

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'Ezra, Let's Go to Lunch Next Week!'

Source: MEGA The comedian gave a cute shout-out to Ezra Frech.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Inferno actor also used his post-elimination interview to send a message to fellow contestant Ezra Frech, making clear that his friendships will continue beyond the ballroom. "Ezra, let’s go to lunch next week! I miss you! I love you, dude, and I hope you win!" he said, expressing support for his fellow competitor.

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'He Has Taken Care of Me So Much Throughout This Entire Season'

Source: @WITNEYCARSON/INSTAGRAM Carson revealed her dance partner was always looking after her.

For her part, Carson, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, highlighted her partner's kind nature. The professional dancer said, "Thank you so much for making the season just so fun, so enjoyable." She also praised the Rock Slyde star for "always looking out" for her, adding that Rodriguez always made "sure that I’m good, am I eating, am I drinking, am I resting enough?" She added, "Like today when we were doing the splits, before we went live he was like ‘are you sure you wanna do the splits.’ So just always thinking about me, just really special."

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Source: YouTube The 'DWTS' pair performed an energetic salsa.

They Performed a Salsa to Bad Bunny's 'Tití Me Preguntó'

Source: MEGA The pair didn't receive enough points to stay in the competition.