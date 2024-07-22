Guns N' Roses Rocker Slash Reveals Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, 25, Suddenly Died at 25 Years Old
Guns N' Roses rocker Slash revealed his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, suddenly died on Friday, July 19.
"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," he wrote via Instagram.
He continued, "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."
The Department of Medical Examiner's Office said Knight died at a private residence, but there's no cause of death at the moment.
Of course, people sent the performer well-wishes during this tough time.
One person wrote, "words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much 💔," while another added, "There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys."
A third person added, "Hey Slash, I'm so sorry for what happened. I'm here to offer my condolences 🖤."
Before announcing the tragic news, Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, canceled some performances on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour in Ohio and Michigan "due to unforeseen circumstances."
"We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," he wrote at the time.
Slash is in a relationship with Knight’s mom, Meegan Hodges.
Hodges shares Knight, and her sister, Scarlet, with her former partner Mark Knight, who later married producer Samantha Somers. Slash also share two sons — London and Cash — with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.
In an Instagram post, which appeared to be from Lucy, she wrote: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷."