Guy Pearce Says He 'Wanted to Punch' a 'Snobby Actress' Who Had a 'Horrible' Attitude While Working on Soap Opera

Back then, Pearce admitted that working on a soap opera “really was frowned upon” since the genre has long been associated with over-the-top storylines and simple plots.

But what really tested his patience was a costar’s condescending attitude.

“I did a play a year after I left [Neighbours] and this snobby actress said, ‘How could you even do that?’ I wanted to punch her!” The Brutalist star recalled in an interview with The Times on Friday, January 31. “Now, obviously, I didn’t punch her. But it was such a horrible attitude."