Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Glam for 5th Wedding Anniversary: Watch

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Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked five years of marriage with a glamorous date night. On Monday, July 20, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared an Instagram Reel giving fans a peek at the couple's elegant anniversary celebration. "5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton ❤️gx," Stefani, 56, captioned the post, which was set to her 2004 hit "Luxurious."

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Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Blake Shelton by sharing a glamorous Instagram Reel from their special date night.

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The video began with the No Doubt frontwoman showing off her stunning blush pink gown by designer Yara Shoemaker. The floor-length dress featured delicate floral embellishments, cap sleeves and a fitted silhouette that perfectly showcased her signature style. Another sweet moment featured Stefani posing beside Shelton, 50, who looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt and black bow tie. The country star smiled as he wrapped an arm around his wife while they posed inside a hotel room before heading out for the evening. Stefani also gave fans a closer look at her elegant outfit, spinning in front of the camera before joking, "Blake will not let me take any pictures of him."

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Fans Wonder If They Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Blake Shelton wore a classic black tuxedo while Gwen Stefani stunned in a blush pink gown designed by Yara Shoemaker.

While the singer never revealed where they were headed, fans immediately began guessing that the couple may have attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's much-talked-about wedding after spotting their formal attire in the video. The Reel ended with the couple riding together in a vehicle as Shelton happily sang along to Montell Jordan's classic hit "This Is How We Do It," leaving Stefani laughing behind the camera.

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From ‘The Voice’ to Forever

Source: MEGA Fans speculated that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding because of their formal outfits.

Stefani and Shelton first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014, shortly after both experienced high-profile divorces. Shelton had ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was navigating her split from Gavin Rossdale after his affair with the family's nanny. After six years together, the pair tied the knot in 2021. Stefani has previously described meeting Shelton as a "miracle" following one of the most difficult chapters of her life, especially while raising her three sons — Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12.

Stefani Shares the Secret to Their Strong Marriage

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of ‘The Voice’ in 2014 before getting married in 2021.