or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Gwen Stefani
OK LogoCOUPLES

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Glam for 5th Wedding Anniversary: Watch

gwen stefani and blake shelton celebrate th wedding anniversary
Source: MEGA; @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a chic date night.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked five years of marriage with a glamorous date night.

On Monday, July 20, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared an Instagram Reel giving fans a peek at the couple's elegant anniversary celebration.

"5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton ❤️gx," Stefani, 56, captioned the post, which was set to her 2004 hit "Luxurious."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gwen Stefani celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Blake Shelton by sharing a glamorous Instagram Reel from their special date night.
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Blake Shelton by sharing a glamorous Instagram Reel from their special date night.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The video began with the No Doubt frontwoman showing off her stunning blush pink gown by designer Yara Shoemaker. The floor-length dress featured delicate floral embellishments, cap sleeves and a fitted silhouette that perfectly showcased her signature style.

Another sweet moment featured Stefani posing beside Shelton, 50, who looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt and black bow tie. The country star smiled as he wrapped an arm around his wife while they posed inside a hotel room before heading out for the evening.

Stefani also gave fans a closer look at her elegant outfit, spinning in front of the camera before joking, "Blake will not let me take any pictures of him."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans Wonder If They Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

image of Blake Shelton wore a classic black tuxedo while Gwen Stefani stunned in a blush pink gown designed by Yara Shoemaker.
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Blake Shelton wore a classic black tuxedo while Gwen Stefani stunned in a blush pink gown designed by Yara Shoemaker.

While the singer never revealed where they were headed, fans immediately began guessing that the couple may have attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's much-talked-about wedding after spotting their formal attire in the video.

The Reel ended with the couple riding together in a vehicle as Shelton happily sang along to Montell Jordan's classic hit "This Is How We Do It," leaving Stefani laughing behind the camera.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

From ‘The Voice’ to Forever

image of Fans speculated that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding because of their formal outfits.
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding because of their formal outfits.

Stefani and Shelton first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014, shortly after both experienced high-profile divorces. Shelton had ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was navigating her split from Gavin Rossdale after his affair with the family's nanny.

After six years together, the pair tied the knot in 2021. Stefani has previously described meeting Shelton as a "miracle" following one of the most difficult chapters of her life, especially while raising her three sons — Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12.

Stefani Shares the Secret to Their Strong Marriage

image of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of ‘The Voice’ in 2014 before getting married in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of ‘The Voice’ in 2014 before getting married in 2021.

Last year, Stefani revealed one of the biggest reasons she believes her marriage has remained strong.

“Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party,” Stefani revealed during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, motioning to the sky to reference God.

The conversation later shifted to the couple's ideal date night when host Drew Barrymore asked whether she preferred going out or staying in.

“For sure in,” Stefani laughed. “I’m literally like — couch, blanket, cookies, chips.”

“I have the dogs right here; we have two couches … Blake’s on that couch and we’re like ‘Hi!’” she added. “I would sit next to him, but he’s gigantic and we don’t fit anywhere.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.