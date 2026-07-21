Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Glam for 5th Wedding Anniversary: Watch
July 21 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked five years of marriage with a glamorous date night.
On Monday, July 20, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared an Instagram Reel giving fans a peek at the couple's elegant anniversary celebration.
"5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton ❤️gx," Stefani, 56, captioned the post, which was set to her 2004 hit "Luxurious."
The video began with the No Doubt frontwoman showing off her stunning blush pink gown by designer Yara Shoemaker. The floor-length dress featured delicate floral embellishments, cap sleeves and a fitted silhouette that perfectly showcased her signature style.
Another sweet moment featured Stefani posing beside Shelton, 50, who looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt and black bow tie. The country star smiled as he wrapped an arm around his wife while they posed inside a hotel room before heading out for the evening.
Stefani also gave fans a closer look at her elegant outfit, spinning in front of the camera before joking, "Blake will not let me take any pictures of him."
Fans Wonder If They Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
While the singer never revealed where they were headed, fans immediately began guessing that the couple may have attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's much-talked-about wedding after spotting their formal attire in the video.
The Reel ended with the couple riding together in a vehicle as Shelton happily sang along to Montell Jordan's classic hit "This Is How We Do It," leaving Stefani laughing behind the camera.
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From ‘The Voice’ to Forever
Stefani and Shelton first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014, shortly after both experienced high-profile divorces. Shelton had ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was navigating her split from Gavin Rossdale after his affair with the family's nanny.
After six years together, the pair tied the knot in 2021. Stefani has previously described meeting Shelton as a "miracle" following one of the most difficult chapters of her life, especially while raising her three sons — Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12.
Stefani Shares the Secret to Their Strong Marriage
Last year, Stefani revealed one of the biggest reasons she believes her marriage has remained strong.
“Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party,” Stefani revealed during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, motioning to the sky to reference God.
The conversation later shifted to the couple's ideal date night when host Drew Barrymore asked whether she preferred going out or staying in.
“For sure in,” Stefani laughed. “I’m literally like — couch, blanket, cookies, chips.”
“I have the dogs right here; we have two couches … Blake’s on that couch and we’re like ‘Hi!’” she added. “I would sit next to him, but he’s gigantic and we don’t fit anywhere.”