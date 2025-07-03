Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani 'My Pretty Girl' in Romantic Tribute for Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating four years as husband and wife!
On the morning of Thursday, July 3, each of the stars took to their respective Instagram pages to pay tribute to their wedding anniversary and gush over the admiration they have for one another.
Gwen Stefani Thanks God for Finding Blake Shelton
"7-3-21. every day I thank God for u @blakeshelton," the No Doubt alum, 55, wrote in her upload. "Happy anniversary ❤️ I love u so much ❤️."
Stefani's post featured a clip of the two staring and smiling at each other in between throwback videos and photos from their time together.
Pictures included the two dressed up in '70s costumes, rocking glam outfits and a few where they were outside.
Blake Shelton Dubs Himself the 'Luckiest Man'
The country star, 49, opted for a snap taken at their wedding.
"My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you," Shelton raved in his caption. "I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!"
In March, fans worried there was trouble in paradise, as the duo teased the release of their duet "Hangin' On," a heartbreak song. However, the Barmageddon co-host assured the public of the tune, "It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship."
"But it’s a bada-- country song and we wanted to do it. We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love," Shelton explained to a reporter of working together.
The Stars Have Become Attached at the Hip
As OK! reported, the two have become inseparable, with a source telling one publication, "Blake’s gotten to a point where he’s extremely codependent on Gwen, which is pretty sweet."
"He always wants her to join him on the road," the source continued. "He’s so proud of her and hates it when they’re apart, and anytime she’s watching him, he gets an extra rush."
"When she’s there, it gives him a boost," the insider spilled of why Shelton enjoys Stefani's support at his concerts. "He loves singing to her in the audience and having her eyes on him. All these years later, she still gives him butterflies."
The GXVE Beauty founder — who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — also looks after her man when he's in the midst of a jam-packed schedule.
"On the road without her, he’s eating all kinds of c---, staying up too late drinking. He’s not at his best," the source said. "She always makes sure he takes good care of himself. That’s another reason he wants her to come out. He just feels better in every way with her around."
Sparks between the two first flew when they were both coaches on The Voice in 2015.
The duo went on to get engaged in 2020, marrying the following year.