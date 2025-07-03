Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani 'My Pretty Girl' in Romantic Tribute for Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

"7-3-21. every day I thank God for u @blakeshelton," the No Doubt alum, 55, wrote in her upload. "Happy anniversary ❤️ I love u so much ❤️."

Stefani's post featured a clip of the two staring and smiling at each other in between throwback videos and photos from their time together.

Pictures included the two dressed up in '70s costumes, rocking glam outfits and a few where they were outside.