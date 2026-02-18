'Read the Room': Gwen Stefani Blasted by Fans for 'Selling Out' While Promoting Prayer App

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani was ripped by fans for promoting a prayer app known for its pro-life views. "Joining @jeffcavins this Lent on the @hallowapp as part of their prayer challenge leading up to Easter," Stefani, 56, shared a video promoting the religious app via Instagram on Wednesday, February 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani Promoted Prayer App Ahead of Easter

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani promoted a prayer challenge on a religious-based app.

In the video, Stefani wore her platinum blonde locks in long, loose waves, paired with a black long-sleeve dress featuring a white sequined collar. The "Don't Speak" singer encouraged her followers to download the app to join her for the prayer challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani promoted a prayer app ahead of Easter.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Gwen Stefani's Latest Collaboration

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani was criticized by fans for her views.

The comments section was filled with criticism, many sharing their thoughts on the controversial collaboration. "I'm so disappointed in Gwen. I was a huge fan from the very beginning with No Doubt and then her solo career," one critic wrote. "But after all the stuff I've been reading about her alignment with MAGA and all the over the top 'Christian' stuff, I just can't anymore. From what I can see, you've lost a significant number of hard-core fans Gwen. I don't know what has happened to you." A second critic added, "This is Bologna. Girl, you got money, why you selling out?!" "Wish you would speak up for other things during this time," a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell Stause Blasted Gwen Stefani in December 2025

Source: MEGA 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause blasted Gwen Stefani in December 2025.

Stefani is known to be a devout Catholic, often using her platform to promote her views. In December 2025, the singer was slammed by Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause for her partnership with the app. "Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” Stause, 44, commented on an Instagram Reel that featured the ad with Stefani. "Please take your own advice on this one."

Hallow Proudly Supports 'The End of Abortion'

Source: MEGA The Hallow app has been blasted for its pro-life stance by critics.