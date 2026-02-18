or
'Read the Room': Gwen Stefani Blasted by Fans for 'Selling Out' While Promoting Prayer App

Photo of Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani was blasted by fans for 'selling out' with her latest collaboration with a prayer app, with users online begging her to 'read the room.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani was ripped by fans for promoting a prayer app known for its pro-life views.

"Joining @jeffcavins this Lent on the @hallowapp as part of their prayer challenge leading up to Easter," Stefani, 56, shared a video promoting the religious app via Instagram on Wednesday, February 18.

Gwen Stefani Promoted Prayer App Ahead of Easter

Photo of Gwen Stefani promoted a prayer challenge on a religious-based app.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani promoted a prayer challenge on a religious-based app.

In the video, Stefani wore her platinum blonde locks in long, loose waves, paired with a black long-sleeve dress featuring a white sequined collar.

The "Don't Speak" singer encouraged her followers to download the app to join her for the prayer challenge.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani promoted a prayer app ahead of Easter.

Fans Reacted to Gwen Stefani's Latest Collaboration

Photo of Gwen Stefani was criticized by fans for her views.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani was criticized by fans for her views.

The comments section was filled with criticism, many sharing their thoughts on the controversial collaboration.

"I'm so disappointed in Gwen. I was a huge fan from the very beginning with No Doubt and then her solo career," one critic wrote. "But after all the stuff I've been reading about her alignment with MAGA and all the over the top 'Christian' stuff, I just can't anymore. From what I can see, you've lost a significant number of hard-core fans Gwen. I don't know what has happened to you."

A second critic added, "This is Bologna. Girl, you got money, why you selling out?!"

"Wish you would speak up for other things during this time," a third added.

Chrishell Stause Blasted Gwen Stefani in December 2025

Photo of 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause blasted Gwen Stefani in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause blasted Gwen Stefani in December 2025.

Stefani is known to be a devout Catholic, often using her platform to promote her views.

In December 2025, the singer was slammed by Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause for her partnership with the app.

"Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” Stause, 44, commented on an Instagram Reel that featured the ad with Stefani. "Please take your own advice on this one."

Hallow Proudly Supports 'The End of Abortion'

Photo of The Hallow app has been blasted for its pro-life stance by critics.
Source: MEGA

The Hallow app has been blasted for its pro-life stance by critics.

The religious-based application has been known to raise eyebrows in the past, with the company's CEO, Alex Jones, emphasizing that Hallow “proudly and unequivocally supports the pro-life stance of the Church and the USCCB’s affirmation of [the end of] abortion as the preeminent priority.”

Stefani has partnered with the company on several occasions, often speaking out about how important her faith is to her.

“I didn’t go away to college, I lived at home with my family until I was 26 years old. I still had my routine through my twenties of going to church with my family," she shared in April 2025. "But those rhythms that had always served me so well eventually faded out of my life as my music career started growing. I fell away from my faith. And then came a time in my life when I felt like I was losing everything. My emotional and my mental stress from my situation quickly turned to physical pain, like a physical illness, chronic pain that prevented me from doing daily, ordinary things, and I was so scared."

