Celebrity Feud Erupts: Chrishell Stause Slams Gwen Stefani for Promoting Anti-Abortion App

Chrishell Stause isn't afraid to tell Gwen Stefani how she feels. The Selling Sunset star, 44, is a bit miffed over the No Doubt singer, 56, collaborating with prayer app Hallow. "Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” Stause commented on an Instagram Reel that featured the ad with Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Urges Fans to Download Hallow This Christmas

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani is partnering with Hallow this holiday season.

"Please take your own advice on this one🫠," the comment continued. Stefani, who is a devout Catholic, is partnering with the Christian app this holiday season to promote their Advent Challenge, which includes a way for users to pray each day up to Christmas. Hallow has received backlash in the past for seemingly being anti-abortion.

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause called out Gwen Stefani online.

The company's CEO Alex Jones said in 2023 how Hallow “proudly and unequivocally supports the pro-life stance of the Church and the USCCB’s affirmation of [the end of] abortion as the preeminent priority.” “It is important this holiday season to spend time in prayer. That is what Christmas is all about: letting God into our hearts and letting Jesus bring us his peace,” the "Hollaback Girl" singer said in the advertisement. “Download Hallow and join me and millions of others in praying every day this advent and Christmas season on Hallow.” "The season of Advent has always been a reminder to slow down, even when everything around us is moving so fast. It’s such a special time to reflect, pray, and make room in your heart for Jesus. 🙏✝️💜," her caption read.

Fans Called Gwen's Ad 'Disappointing'

Source: MEGA The No Doubt singer is a devout Catholic.

Fans were not happy with Stefani's promotion of the app, as they commented on the video. “Well this is a huge disappointment,” someone penned. “Lots of your fans are from the LGBTQ+ community, and this feels like a deep betrayal.” “I love you, Gwen, but unfortunately I ain’t no Hallow app girl," one scoffed. “Honestly, never thought that you would be anti-abortion,” another wrote. Another blasted: “God is free, Gwen. Touch some grass,” with someone else agreeing: “Pay for pray is CRAZY WORK.”

Source: MEGA 'I love you, Gwen but unfortunately I ain’t no Hallow app girl,' a fan commented on the ad.