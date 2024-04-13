OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ladies in Red! Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez and 14 Other Celebrities Who Pulled Off the Popular Color

celebrities who turned peoples heads in their red dresses
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Andrea Riseborough

andrea riseborough
Source: MEGA

Andrea Riseborough sported a Ralph Lauren sleeveless satin dress during the Battle of the Sexes premiere at the 61st BFI LFF American Express Gala in London in 2017. Her white hair and red lipstick highlighted her features more than ever at the red carpet event.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields

brooke shields
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields graced the 1998 Golden Globe Awards red carpet with her beauty while wearing a stunning red strapless gown. The same dress received a second life when her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy wore it to her high school prom.

Cardi B

cardi b
Source: MEGA

In September 2018, Cardi B rocked her red Dolce and Gabbana dress at Harper's BAZAAR's ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlbi Dean Kriek

charlbi dean kriek
Source: MEGA

Before Charlbi Dean Kriek's death, she attended the Finch premiere in Los Angeles in a red satin wrap dress.

The Triangle of Sadness actress passed away on August 29, 2022, at the age of 32 after suffering from a bacterial sepsis. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Kriek developed the complication due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso."

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa

dua lipa
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa matched her red hair with a body-contouring crimson Prada gown at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Gal Gadot

gal gadot
Source: MEGA

Gal Gadot stunned the attendees of the world premiere of Wonder Woman at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. She opted for a sparkling Givenchy dress paired with sandals from Aldo to complete her look.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani

gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party welcomed Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, after the 88th Academy Awards. The No Doubt singer wore a red Yanina Couture gown that appeared to cover only her private parts.

She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch that complemented her whole look.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson went braless for her Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon red carpet look at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Her daring look also featured laces and mesh fabrics that surprised her fans.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

Marisa Tomei

marisa tomei
Source: MEGA

Marisa Tomei turned heads at the 2002 AFI Awards due to her red plunging halter dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda Kerr

miranda kerr
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr showed off her curves while wearing a custom Kaufman Franco gown during a red carpet event at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Her look featured a cut that revealed her ripped abs and fit back.

Article continues below advertisement

Penélope Cruz

penelope cruz
Source: MEGA

Bandidas star Penélope Cruz paired her red satin dress with chunky black heels when she attended the 2021 Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora

rita ora
Source: MEGA

Rita Ora transformed into a real-life Disney princess when she sported a daring scarlet red dress with a thigh-high slit at the Coca-Cola anniversary celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Samantha Jade

samantha jade

Samantha Jade opted for a wine-red dress when she kicked off the Carols by Candlelight performance in Adelaide.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock caught people's eyes with her crimson sleeveless dress when she attended the New York special screening of the hit film Bird Box. She completed her outfit with bright red lipstick and red heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker

sarah jessica parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a red ball gown in New York City in 2018 as she left her apartment building. She matched her dress with ruby slippers, enough to turn heads before her appearance at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez looked fierce when she arrived on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. She dominated the event while wearing her red Oscar de la Renta that highlighted her figure, leaving everyone speechless by her beauty.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.