Ladies in Red! Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez and 14 Other Celebrities Who Pulled Off the Popular Color
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough sported a Ralph Lauren sleeveless satin dress during the Battle of the Sexes premiere at the 61st BFI LFF American Express Gala in London in 2017. Her white hair and red lipstick highlighted her features more than ever at the red carpet event.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields graced the 1998 Golden Globe Awards red carpet with her beauty while wearing a stunning red strapless gown. The same dress received a second life when her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy wore it to her high school prom.
Cardi B
In September 2018, Cardi B rocked her red Dolce and Gabbana dress at Harper's BAZAAR's ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event in NYC.
Charlbi Dean Kriek
Before Charlbi Dean Kriek's death, she attended the Finch premiere in Los Angeles in a red satin wrap dress.
The Triangle of Sadness actress passed away on August 29, 2022, at the age of 32 after suffering from a bacterial sepsis. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Kriek developed the complication due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso."
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa matched her red hair with a body-contouring crimson Prada gown at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot stunned the attendees of the world premiere of Wonder Woman at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. She opted for a sparkling Givenchy dress paired with sandals from Aldo to complete her look.
Gwen Stefani
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party welcomed Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, after the 88th Academy Awards. The No Doubt singer wore a red Yanina Couture gown that appeared to cover only her private parts.
She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch that complemented her whole look.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson went braless for her Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon red carpet look at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Her daring look also featured laces and mesh fabrics that surprised her fans.
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei turned heads at the 2002 AFI Awards due to her red plunging halter dress.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr showed off her curves while wearing a custom Kaufman Franco gown during a red carpet event at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Her look featured a cut that revealed her ripped abs and fit back.
Penélope Cruz
Bandidas star Penélope Cruz paired her red satin dress with chunky black heels when she attended the 2021 Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City in 2021.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora transformed into a real-life Disney princess when she sported a daring scarlet red dress with a thigh-high slit at the Coca-Cola anniversary celebration.
Samantha Jade
Samantha Jade opted for a wine-red dress when she kicked off the Carols by Candlelight performance in Adelaide.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock caught people's eyes with her crimson sleeveless dress when she attended the New York special screening of the hit film Bird Box. She completed her outfit with bright red lipstick and red heels.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a red ball gown in New York City in 2018 as she left her apartment building. She matched her dress with ruby slippers, enough to turn heads before her appearance at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looked fierce when she arrived on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. She dominated the event while wearing her red Oscar de la Renta that highlighted her figure, leaving everyone speechless by her beauty.