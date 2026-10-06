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Gwen Stefani Shows Off Gorgeous Birthday Gift From Husband Blake Shelton: Photo

split of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and flowers.
Source: @BLAKESHELTON/INSTAGRAM; @GWENSTEFANI/INSTAGRAM

Gwen felt the love on her birthday!

Oct. 6 2026, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

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Blake Shelton made sure Gwen Stefani felt the love on her birthday!

The country superstar, 50, pulled out all the stops as his wife celebrated turning 57 on Saturday, October 3, surprising her with a sentimental piece of jewelry and sharing a heartfelt tribute to the No Doubt frontwoman on social media.

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image of Blake Shelton gave his wife a sparkling necklace.
Source: @GWENSTEFANI/INSTAGRAM

Blake Shelton gave his wife a sparkling necklace.

Stefani gave fans a glimpse at Shelton's thoughtful present via her Instagram Stories, showing off an elegantly wrapped light-pink box decorated with flowers.

Once Stefani opened the package, she revealed a jewelry box containing a sparkling necklace featuring the number “11” as its pendant.

The piece appeared to come from XIV Karats Ltd., a jewelry store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

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Blake Gives Gwen a Sentimental Birthday Gift

Image of the pair first met in 2014 while working as coaches on The Voice.
Source: @BLAKESHELTON/INSTAGRAM

The pair first met in 2014 while working as coaches on 'The Voice.'

Although Stefani didn't explain the significance behind the number “11,” it could be a nod to how long she and Shelton have been together.

The pair first met in 2014 while working as coaches on The Voice and publicly confirmed their romance in November 2015, which means they'll celebrate 11 years together next month.

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image of The singer shared the gift on social media.
Source: @GWENSTEFANI/INSTAGRAM

The singer shared the gift on social media.

Shelton and Stefani have previously opened up about their shared love of flowers and the extensive gardens they've created together at their Oklahoma property.

However, the sparkling necklace wasn't the only way Shelton made his wife's birthday special.

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Blake Shares Loving Message for Gwen

Image of the two opened up about their love for each other.
Source: @BLAKESHELTON/INSTAGRAM

The two opened up about their love for each other.

Shelton took to Instagram to share a collection of romantic photos featuring the longtime couple throughout their relationship.

“The best there is!!!!!! Everyone wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!” Shelton captioned the sweet tribute.

One black-and-white snapshot showed the lovebirds gazing into each other's eyes, while another featured them posing together in a cornfield.

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Blake and Gwen Recently Celebrated Another Major Milestone

image of The two celebrated five years of marriage with a glamorous date night in July.
Source: @BLAKESHELTON/INSTAGRAM

The two celebrated five years of marriage with a glamorous date night in July.

Stefani's birthday came just months after she and Shelton celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

As OK! previously reported, Stefani and Shelton celebrated five years of marriage with a glamorous date night in July.

Shelton also marked the milestone with a romantic Instagram tribute featuring photos from their 2021 wedding.

“5 years and every day is better than the last,” Shelton wrote at the time. “I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!”

Stefani shared footage from their wedding day as well, referring to Shelton as “my forever.”

The musicians tied the knot on July 3, 2021, during an intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch after dating for nearly six years.

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