Gwyneth Paltrow Accused of Getting Work Done as She Shows Off Pursed Lips in New Video: 'Why Ruin a Perfectly Good Face?'

Two photos of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Social media users felt Gwyneth Paltrow's lips looked different in a cooking video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Updated 5:40 p.m. ET

Did Gwyneth Paltrow tweak her pout?

In a recent Instagram video where the star filmed herself cooking in the kitchen, countless social media users felt her top lip looked more prominent than it has in the past.

Did Gwyneth Paltrow Change Her Lips?

gwyneth paltrow pursed lips video accused getting work done
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow's lips in a new video prompted fans to question if she had work done.

The actress, 52, kept her mouth closed throughout the video, which she captioned, "My take on Korean steak and eggs — made with love, a little heat, and packed with flavor. #boyfriendbreakfast."

"The lips 🙄 why 😩," one person commented, while another wrote, "Mmmmm looks so yum 🤤But don’t tell me you’ve done your lips too 😬."

"Is there something with her lips?" asked another individual, while a fourth penned, "Something happened to her top lip 🤔."

"This is what she’s had done surely, fillers!" declared a fifth Instagram follower. "Why ruin her perfectly good face."

Actress' Fans Come to Her Defense

Others came to the blonde beauty's defense, with one writing, "just looks like it's protruding at certain angles 🤷."

"I think it is aging," another person suggested, while a third said, "this is the way people often hold their mouths when they’re concentrating or thinking."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Has Gwyneth Paltrow Ever Had Work Done on Her Face?

gwyneth paltrow pursed lips video accused getting work done
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

The actress admitted to using face injectables in the past.

The mom-of-two hasn't ever revealed whether she's had lip injections or not, but in the past, she admitted she's used Botox "both successfully and unsuccessfully."

"I had a midlife crisis when I turned 40, and I went to go see this doctor," the Oscar winner revealed in a 2021 interview. "It was a disaster. I didn’t do anything else for a long, long time. I was bruised, my forehead was completely frozen, and I didn’t look like myself at all."

gwyneth paltrow pursed lips video accused getting work done
Source: mega

Paltrow revealed she had a disastrous experience with injectables.

She's also used Xeomin, an injectable for fine lines, which she became a big fan of.

"I eat well. I exercise. I have amazing Goop products and everything but sometimes you just need a little extra help," the wellness guru explained. "One of my really close friends is a plastic surgeon in Chicago named Dr. Few and he was like, 'Why don't you just let me give you a teeny bit for your frown lines with this stuff, Xeomin?' I was noticing [it] on the Zoom."

"I just felt like, oh I look like I just had a really good nap or something. I'm obviously a more natural person and I'm not going to go crazy with anything but I also really like that it's purified. It's the cleanest version," the Shallow Hal lead insisted.

