Topless Gwyneth Paltrow Cooks Up 'Boyfriend Breakfast' in Hot New Video

Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to spice it up!

June 15 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow is serving up more than eggs for breakfast!

The 52-year-old actress shared an intimate glimpse of her morning routine on Saturday, June 14. In a video posted to her Instagram, Paltrow cooked a hearty breakfast in nothing but a pair of pajama shorts.

Gwyneth Paltrow Cooks Breakfast While Topless

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her toned body as she whipped up a healthy breakfast.

The clip began with the Goop founder standing topless in front of her stove as she prepared white bean and sausage shakshuka. Firstly, she gave her followers a “tip” on how to make the beans, saying it’s helpful to “soak the beans in the fridge overnight.”

As she layered all of the ingredients into a skillet, Paltrow sipped her coffee and eventually put her white pajama top back on.

The actress used fresh, local ingredients for her hearty meal.

“This was a Tuscan-inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs,” she captioned the video.

Paltrow’s video was set to the tune of Prince’s 1987 track “Starfish and Coffee.” Before the clip ended, she shared a peek of the colorful mountainside as she dined outdoors to enjoy the beautiful view.

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Cheeky Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow responded to several comments from friends and fans.

Once her breakfast video went viral, numerous friends and fans commented on her post. One follower joked, “Did I steal your shirt by accident or…” Paltrow responded with a laughing face emoji.

Actress Jennifer Garner also commented, asking Paltrow, “Can I be your boyfriend?” to which the Shallow Hal star replied, “You already are in my heart.”

The actress said she used her 'favorite Goop pot' to make her 'boyfriend breakfast' in May.

This wasn’t the first time Paltrow flaunted her cooking skills, either. In May, she shared another video of herself whipping up a “boyfriend breakfast.”

“Grain-free almond and coconut pancakes with a strawberry compote situation to kick off the holiday weekend — made in my favorite Goop pot (on sale now) #boyfriendbreakfast,” she captioned her post.

Brad Falchuk Gushes Over Wife Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Falchuk gushed about his wife after her kids moved out of their family home.

Although the Iron Man actress appeared to make breakfast for one on both occasions, her husband, Brad Falchuk, 54, recently raved about how happy she became once she and Chris Martin’s kids, Apple Martin, 21, and Moses Martin, 19, moved out of the house.

“She was generally extremely happy when the kids were growing up,” Falchuk said in a March interview. “She has room to feel herself now. To have her own needs and experiences and moods.”

Falchuk emphasized how it has been “really fun” to watch his wife in this stage of her life, noting that “she is loving it.”

