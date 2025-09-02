Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Envious Figure in Bikini as Fans Rave Over Actress' 'Natural Beauty' in Makeup-Free Photos With Her Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow marked the end of summer with a Monday, September 1, photo dump that included everything from a selfie with husband Brad Falchuk to rare photos of her two kids.
The first image in the set featured the actress in a navy blue bikini that put her fit physique on display while sitting on the sandy beach alongside her spouse, who wore a pair of swim trunks.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Summer Snaps
The Oscar winner, 52, also snapped a cute photo alongside daughter Apple Martin, 21, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Chris Martin. In the image of the ladies, Gwyneth was rocking a makeup-free face, with both of the gals styling their blonde locks down.
The mom-of-two also took a picture with son Moses, 19.
Other shots included Moses playing guitar on stage, a pizza pie, fresh produce, Apple cuddling up to a small dog and a makeup-free selfie of Gwyneth with model Isabelle Boemeke.
Fans Gush Over the Star's Beauty
Fans raved over the star not being perfectly dolled up in every photo, with one writing, "How absolutely refreshing ! — in a world full of lip fillers, filters and Kardashians we see true beauty in every photo. Amen."
Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan commented, "Natural beauty 🤍," while another supporter wrote, "I tell you these pictures are inspiring. The beauty of wearing NO eye makeup and being comfortable with yourself and looking Bella. I truly admire her and always have. Keep up your cooking in your kitchen also. Amazing!!!"
Pals such as Chelsea Handler, Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox gave the upload a "like."
Has Gwyneth Paltrow Used Botox Before?
Despite the praise, the Shallow Hal star admitted she's used Botox in the past but is more fond of anti-wrinkle injectable Xeomin.
"I think that taboo changes when people talk about [injectables] and are honest about it. I think there’s a lot of celebrities in our culture who clearly use injectables, and I think it’s nice for women to understand, Oh, if you’re past 45 and you have no wrinkles of any kind, you might be getting a little bit of help here and there," she spilled in an interview. "And I think it’s nice; I think it’s a more candid and a more transparent approach to beauty."
"I would never want to be prescriptive about what I think people should do. Some women really don’t want to do them and some women love them," Gwyneth continued. "I think that’s part of the thing as well, not creating a space of judgment around what other women’s choices are, in anything in life."