OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Gwyneth Paltrow
PHOTOS

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Envious Figure in Bikini as Fans Rave Over Actress' 'Natural Beauty' in Makeup-Free Photos With Her Kids

Photo of Moses Martin with Gwyneth Paltrow and a photo of Gwyneth Paltrow with Brad Falchuk
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow marked the end of summer by sharing photos of herself in a bikini and posting rare snaps with her two grown children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow marked the end of summer with a Monday, September 1, photo dump that included everything from a selfie with husband Brad Falchuk to rare photos of her two kids.

The first image in the set featured the actress in a navy blue bikini that put her fit physique on display while sitting on the sandy beach alongside her spouse, who wore a pair of swim trunks.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Summer Snaps

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared several photos from summer 2025.

The Oscar winner, 52, also snapped a cute photo alongside daughter Apple Martin, 21, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Chris Martin. In the image of the ladies, Gwyneth was rocking a makeup-free face, with both of the gals styling their blonde locks down.

The mom-of-two also took a picture with son Moses, 19.

Other shots included Moses playing guitar on stage, a pizza pie, fresh produce, Apple cuddling up to a small dog and a makeup-free selfie of Gwyneth with model Isabelle Boemeke.

Fans Gush Over the Star's Beauty

Photo of Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

The actress' two kids with ex Chris Martin made a rare appearance in the images.

Fans raved over the star not being perfectly dolled up in every photo, with one writing, "How absolutely refreshing ! — in a world full of lip fillers, filters and Kardashians we see true beauty in every photo. Amen."

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan commented, "Natural beauty 🤍," while another supporter wrote, "I tell you these pictures are inspiring. The beauty of wearing NO eye makeup and being comfortable with yourself and looking Bella. I truly admire her and always have. Keep up your cooking in your kitchen also. Amazing!!!"

Pals such as Chelsea Handler, Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox gave the upload a "like."

Has Gwyneth Paltrow Used Botox Before?

Photo of Moses Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Fans praised the mom-of-two for going makeup-free in some of the photos.

Despite the praise, the Shallow Hal star admitted she's used Botox in the past but is more fond of anti-wrinkle injectable Xeomin.

"I think that taboo changes when people talk about [injectables] and are honest about it. I think there’s a lot of celebrities in our culture who clearly use injectables, and I think it’s nice for women to understand, Oh, if you’re past 45 and you have no wrinkles of any kind, you might be getting a little bit of help here and there," she spilled in an interview. "And I think it’s nice; I think it’s a more candid and a more transparent approach to beauty."

Photo of Apple Martin holding a dog.
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin co-parent their kids after she filed for divorce in 2015.

"I would never want to be prescriptive about what I think people should do. Some women really don’t want to do them and some women love them," Gwyneth continued. "I think that’s part of the thing as well, not creating a space of judgment around what other women’s choices are, in anything in life."

