Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Draws Double Takes for Resemblance in New York's The Hamptons

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Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is proving that the resemblance between mother and daughter is hard to miss. The 22-year-old was seen enjoying an intimate autumn stroll with her boyfriend, Moshe Levi, in The Hamptons on Tuesday. Martin opted for a relaxed look for the outing, wearing an oversized navy knit sweater with light blue jeans and black leather flats. She wore her blonde hair pulled into a messy bun, giving the casual ensemble an effortless feel. Levi appeared to coordinate with her, stepping out in an all-black outfit that included a sweater, trousers and leather loafers. The cozy outing comes after reports surfaced last month that the model is dating the international philanthropist.

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Apple Martin was seen on an intimate stroll with her boyfriend Moshe Levi in the Hamptons https://t.co/FjnigITTwQ 🔗 pic.twitter.com/I8Ln2FdkDm — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 7, 2026 Source: @DAILYMAIL/X Apple Martin stepped out with boyfriend Moshe Levi in The Hamptons.

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Apple Martin and Moshe Levi Both Graduated From Vanderbilt University

Source: MEGA Apple Martin and Moshe Levi were first spotted together in August 2025.

The two are believed to have known each other for at least a year. They were previously photographed together on a beach in The Hamptons in August 2025, while Martin also appeared to hint at their relationship earlier this year. In May, the Vanderbilt University graduate shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing herself cozying up to a dark-haired man inside a pub.

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Source: MEGA Apple Martin and Moshe Levi have reportedly been dating since college.

Although she did not identify him or tag an account, the man appeared to be Levi. Martin and Levi both attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. The former athlele graduated in April 2025 with a degree in economics and business, while the fashion newcomer graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in law, history and society.

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Apple Martin Admitted She Steals From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Closet

Source: MEGA Apple Martin made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The daughter of Gwyneth and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made her high-profile runway debut for Chloé during Paris Fashion Week last month. She also became the face of the brand’s Chloé à la Plage campaign, photographed by David Sims. Her fashion sense has long been influenced by her mother. In a 2025 interview, Apple revealed that she sometimes borrows pieces from Gwyneth’s wardrobe. “She keeps a lot of things. Not all of them fit me, but the ones that do fit me, I always steal. I recently stole a Prada bowling bag from her; it’s the perfect travel bag because it fits so much,” she said.

Source: MEGA Apple Martin revealed she wants to pursue acting.