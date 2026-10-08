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Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Draws Double Takes for Resemblance in New York's The Hamptons

Split photo of Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Apple Martin turned heads with her striking resemblance to mom Gwyneth Paltrow in her latest appearance.

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Oct. 8 2026, Updated 6:09 a.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is proving that the resemblance between mother and daughter is hard to miss.

The 22-year-old was seen enjoying an intimate autumn stroll with her boyfriend, Moshe Levi, in The Hamptons on Tuesday.

Martin opted for a relaxed look for the outing, wearing an oversized navy knit sweater with light blue jeans and black leather flats. She wore her blonde hair pulled into a messy bun, giving the casual ensemble an effortless feel.

Levi appeared to coordinate with her, stepping out in an all-black outfit that included a sweater, trousers and leather loafers.

The cozy outing comes after reports surfaced last month that the model is dating the international philanthropist.

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Source: @DAILYMAIL/X

Apple Martin stepped out with boyfriend Moshe Levi in The Hamptons.

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Apple Martin and Moshe Levi Both Graduated From Vanderbilt University

Image of Apple Martin and Moshe Levi were first spotted together in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Apple Martin and Moshe Levi were first spotted together in August 2025.

The two are believed to have known each other for at least a year.

They were previously photographed together on a beach in The Hamptons in August 2025, while Martin also appeared to hint at their relationship earlier this year.

In May, the Vanderbilt University graduate shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing herself cozying up to a dark-haired man inside a pub.

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Image of Apple Martin and Moshe Levi have reportedly been dating since college.
Source: MEGA

Apple Martin and Moshe Levi have reportedly been dating since college.

Although she did not identify him or tag an account, the man appeared to be Levi.

Martin and Levi both attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former athlele graduated in April 2025 with a degree in economics and business, while the fashion newcomer graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in law, history and society.

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Apple Martin Admitted She Steals From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Closet

Image of Apple Martin made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Apple Martin made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The daughter of Gwyneth and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made her high-profile runway debut for Chloé during Paris Fashion Week last month.

She also became the face of the brand’s Chloé à la Plage campaign, photographed by David Sims.

Her fashion sense has long been influenced by her mother.

In a 2025 interview, Apple revealed that she sometimes borrows pieces from Gwyneth’s wardrobe.

“She keeps a lot of things. Not all of them fit me, but the ones that do fit me, I always steal. I recently stole a Prada bowling bag from her; it’s the perfect travel bag because it fits so much,” she said.

Image of Apple Martin revealed she wants to pursue acting.
Source: MEGA

Apple Martin revealed she wants to pursue acting.

Apple has also been open about her plans to pursue acting after college.

Although she once considered attending law school, she said in an interview in February that she had changed direction.

“I was in that rebellious ‘I don’t wanna be like my parents’ type of phase,” she said.

She also revealed she has no plans to become a singer, despite her love for musical theater.

“Getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying,” Apple said, adding, “I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."

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