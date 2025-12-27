or
Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out 'Grinch' Husband Brad Falchuk for Hating Holiday Traditions: 'He Is the Worst'

Split photo of Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that husband Brad Falchuk is a 'Grinch' who dislikes Christmas traditions.

Profile Image

Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the stark contrast in holiday spirit between her and husband Brad Falchuk, dubbing him a “Grinch” when it comes to festive celebrations.

The actress, 53, expressed her feelings of isolation during the holiday season as she revels in the joy of Christmas, while Falchuk, 54, prefers to skip the celebrations entirely.

image of Gwyneth Paltrow shared that her husband is a ‘Grinch’ during the holidays.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow shared that her husband is a ‘Grinch’ during the holidays.

“My husband is a little bit of a Grinch so he’s the opposite,” Paltrow said on her “Goop” podcast this Tuesday, December 2. “But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit.”

Source: @goop/YouTube
Paltrow didn’t hold back, stating, “Brad is the worst. He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, like, he hates the traditional dinner.”

When asked whether Falchuk finds anything to look forward to during the holidays, she bluntly replied, “He looks forward to it being over.”

image of Gwyneth Paltrow loves getting into the Christmas spirit.
Source: @goop/YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow loves getting into the Christmas spirit.

Despite this festive discord at home, Paltrow’s children from her previous marriage to Chris Martin are on her side. She shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, and she also steps into a parental role for Falchuk’s kids, Isabella, 21, and Brody, 18.

“I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they’re on my side,” she acknowledged.

image of Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with Chris Martin, Apple and Moses.
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with Chris Martin, Apple and Moses.

Paltrow further shared how her family celebrates: “We do Christmas and Hanukkah. We have a really fun Christmas morning. We usually take a long time to open presents and then have a long walk on the beach and, you know, eat and stay in pajamas.”

In addition, she continues celebrating Boxing Day, a U.K. tradition. “We also do kind of Boxing Day, which is a holdover from our days in the U.K., where we just, you know, have another day of glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games and stuff like that,” she explained.

image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have been married since 2018.
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have been married since 2018.

Earlier this year, Paltrow reflected on a regret regarding her marriage to Falchuk, revealing the couple’s decision to not live together during their first year for the sake of their children. “I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing,” she said. “But I’m not sure that it didn’t just prolong that thing of like, we don’t know what we’re doing.”

Falchuk agreed, adding, “But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, ‘OK, this is not something that is solid.’”

