Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out 'Grinch' Husband Brad Falchuk for Hating Holiday Traditions: 'He Is the Worst'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the stark contrast in holiday spirit between her and husband Brad Falchuk, dubbing him a “Grinch” when it comes to festive celebrations. The actress, 53, expressed her feelings of isolation during the holiday season as she revels in the joy of Christmas, while Falchuk, 54, prefers to skip the celebrations entirely.

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow shared that her husband is a ‘Grinch’ during the holidays.

“My husband is a little bit of a Grinch so he’s the opposite,” Paltrow said on her “Goop” podcast this Tuesday, December 2. “But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit.”

Source: @goop/YouTube

Paltrow didn’t hold back, stating, “Brad is the worst. He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, like, he hates the traditional dinner.” When asked whether Falchuk finds anything to look forward to during the holidays, she bluntly replied, “He looks forward to it being over.”

Source: @goop/YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow loves getting into the Christmas spirit.

Despite this festive discord at home, Paltrow’s children from her previous marriage to Chris Martin are on her side. She shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, and she also steps into a parental role for Falchuk’s kids, Isabella, 21, and Brody, 18. “I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they’re on my side,” she acknowledged.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with Chris Martin, Apple and Moses.

Paltrow further shared how her family celebrates: “We do Christmas and Hanukkah. We have a really fun Christmas morning. We usually take a long time to open presents and then have a long walk on the beach and, you know, eat and stay in pajamas.” In addition, she continues celebrating Boxing Day, a U.K. tradition. “We also do kind of Boxing Day, which is a holdover from our days in the U.K., where we just, you know, have another day of glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games and stuff like that,” she explained.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have been married since 2018.