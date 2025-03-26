6 Celebrity Couples Who Didn't Live Together After Getting Married: From Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and More

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers waited for years after their 2018 wedding before they finally moved in together in 2024.

"When we found out we were pregnant, it hit us that Kilmer didn't want to move to Florida just for her; she wanted to go get her baby sibling," Meyers said on Instagram, confirming they started living together after they became pregnant again.

She added, "And our second baby was willing us here as well. And it just served as the most beautiful reminder to trust your gut. To lean into the unknown. To know that sometimes you have tear up what it looks like on paper and do the thing that feels right. The end always leads to the beginning."