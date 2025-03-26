6 Celebrity Couples Who Didn't Live Together After Getting Married: From Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and More
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow
In a February 2020 cover story for Harper's Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about living apart from her husband, Brad Falchuk, despite being happily married. They didn't move in together until a year after their wedding.
"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life," said Paltrow. "So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."
Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes
Their filming schedules previously kept Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes apart.
Speaking with Porter in February 2020, Danes said it was "tough" when she was staying in Charlotte, N.C., to film Homeland while her husband was based in Toronto to work on the set of Hannibal.
But in 2016, they finally reunited under one roof in New York when Dancy joined the cast of Homeland for its sixth season.
"I can't quite believe my luck. Miracles of miracles, we're both filming in our actual place of residence. I think I'm really looking forward to sleeping in my own bed … It's been a long, long time," Danes told the reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour at the time.
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham
"We have a rule. We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami," Ashley Graham said of her living setup with her husband, Justin Ervin, during a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers
Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers waited for years after their 2018 wedding before they finally moved in together in 2024.
"When we found out we were pregnant, it hit us that Kilmer didn't want to move to Florida just for her; she wanted to go get her baby sibling," Meyers said on Instagram, confirming they started living together after they became pregnant again.
She added, "And our second baby was willing us here as well. And it just served as the most beautiful reminder to trust your gut. To lean into the unknown. To know that sometimes you have tear up what it looks like on paper and do the thing that feels right. The end always leads to the beginning."
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids and what life looks like now," Kourtney Kardashian said of her husband, Travis Barker, during her appearance on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast in 2022. "For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
After giving birth to their first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her plans to live with the Blink-182 drummer.
"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We're going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together — living together under one roof with the baby," Kourtney said in a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians.
Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Even after nearly two decades of marriage, Vincent Hughes and his wife, Sheryl Lee Ralph, continue to live separately due to their careers.
In an interview, she revealed they make their marriage work by seeing each other every two weeks.
"He has his own life. I have my own life. He has his own real career, I have my own real career. He has his light to stand in, I have my light to stand in. He is not looking at me thinking about status or this or that. He's doing his thing. I get to do my thing," Ralph told People.