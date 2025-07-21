Gwyneth Paltrow Loved When Ex Ben Affleck 'Tea-Bagged' Her in the Bedroom, New Biography Claims
Gwyneth Paltrow was a fan of her ex Ben Affleck's moves in the bedroom.
An upcoming biography written by Amy Odell revealed the alleged favorite thing Paltrow would enjoy while hooking up with the Gone Girl actor during their on-again, off-again relationship between 1997 and 2000.
The book, titled Gwyneth: The Biography, hits shelves on Tuesday, July 29, and includes never-before-heard revelations about the A-list actress' early days in Hollywood as the daughter of famous stars Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite Steamy Move of Ben Affleck's Revealed
"It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see," Amy writes in an excerpt of the unreleased biography obtained by a news publication.
It was Ben who is said to have brought out Gwyneth's naughty side, which she reportedly admitted to her late makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin — who died in 2002 at age 40 kidney and liver failure caused by acetaminophen toxicity.
"She told Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck 'tea-bagged' her," Amy claimed of the act in which a man uses his testicles to mimic the motion of steeping a tea bag in water — or in this case Gwyneth's mouth.
Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck's Romance Fizzled
While Gwyneth enjoyed getting intimate with Ben, their romance eventually came to an end.
"Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her," Amy alleged, noting the Iron Man star's friends supposedly "had reservations" about Ben because he "didn't always reciprocate her affection."
“He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth," her pals claimed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gwyneth Paltrow Was Sad When Brad Pitt Married Jennifer Aniston
The upcoming biography also sheds light on Gwyneth's alleged insecurities, such as a fear of obesity, and explores the Shallow Hal star's other high-profile relationships over the years — including her romance with Brad Pitt.
Gwyneth reportedly had to teach Brad about caviar when they dated during their early days in Hollywood between 1994 and 1997.
The Seven costars were briefly engaged in December 1996, though they called off their plans to marry the following year because Gwyneth was allegedly hesitant to tie the knot.
While she never became Brad's bride, Gwyneth is said to have been upset when the Fight Club actor said "I do" to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2000. He was married a second time in 2014 to Angelina Jolie, the mother of his six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.
Where Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Exes Are Now
Like Brad, Gwyneth also eventually moved on and later got married to her ex-husband, Chris Martin, whom she shares two children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with.
Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman announced their separation in 2014 and finalized their divorce in April 2015.
Ben also found love again and became a dad after his fling with Gwyneth, as he tied the knot with ex-wife Jennifer Garner before they welcomed kids Violet, Seraphina "Fin," and Samuel.
Gwyneth is currently married to Brad Falchuk, while Ben is single after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.