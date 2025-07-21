Gwyneth Paltrow Loved When Ex Ben Affleck 'Tea-Bagged' Her in the Bedroom, New Biography Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow was a fan of her ex Ben Affleck's moves in the bedroom.

An upcoming biography written by Amy Odell revealed the alleged favorite thing Paltrow would enjoy while hooking up with the Gone Girl actor during their on-again, off-again relationship between 1997 and 2000.

The book, titled Gwyneth: The Biography, hits shelves on Tuesday, July 29, and includes never-before-heard revelations about the A-list actress' early days in Hollywood as the daughter of famous stars Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow.