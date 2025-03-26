Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Nikki Glaser for 'Wanting to F---' Her Ex Ben Affleck
Nikki Glaser just got exposed.
On a March 25 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop Podcast," the actress called out the comedian for "wanting to f---" her ex Ben Affleck.
Glaser explained how she would routinely encounter the actor's profile on the exclusive dating app Raya. Even though she indicated interest, it was never reciprocated.
“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” she confessed.
This isn't the first time Glaser, 40, has referenced Affleck publicly. She notably joked about his s-- life during her opening monologue as the host of the Golden Globes in January.
"Wicked, Queer, Night B----. These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he o------. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight," she said, sending the audience into roars of laughter.
After the awards show, Glaser admitted to Howard Stern that this was not the only Affleck joke she had lined up for the evening, noting that several of her lines got cut. Among the jokes that didn't make it was "Here’s to Ben Affleck, I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next."
Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024 and Jennifer Garner, whom he has three children with, from 2005 to 2015.
Paltrow — who dated Affleck on and off for three years — looked back on her sexual chemistry with her ex in a 2023 "Call Her Daddy" interview. In a game of "F---, Marry, Kill," she was required to rank her past relationships. She chose to sleep with former fiancé Brad Pitt and kill Affleck, even though she acknowledged he was "technically excellent" in bed.
The Emma actress seemed surprised by the amount of celebrities Glaser confronted on Raya, including Andrew Garfield. The comedian admitted that the Spider-Man actor turned her down as well.
“I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile. … I would have matched with him if he was interested," she dished.
Paltrow, 52, seemed all for the match-up, telling the Golden Globes host that he's "gorgeous" and "that would've been a good one."
“I’m sure he is [interested] now, but why not then?” Glaser continued.
The Golden Globes host has been dating producer Chris Convy on and off for over 10 years, even though they've split over five times. She told Stern in 2024 that committing to forever makes her "think of no other adventures" and feel defeated.