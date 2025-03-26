Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Nikki Glaser for 'Wanting to F---' Her Ex Ben Affleck

On a March 25 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow 's "Goop Podcast," the actress called out the comedian for "wanting to f---" her ex Ben Affleck .

Glaser explained how she would routinely encounter the actor's profile on the exclusive dating app Raya. Even though she indicated interest, it was never reciprocated.

“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” she confessed.