or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nikki Glaser
OK LogoNEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Nikki Glaser for 'Wanting to F---' Her Ex Ben Affleck

Nikki Glaser and Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow exposed Nikki Glaser for 'wanting to f---' her ex Ben Affleck.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Glaser just got exposed.

On a March 25 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop Podcast," the actress called out the comedian for "wanting to f---" her ex Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
photo
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow exposed Nikki Glaser for 'wanting to f---' her ex Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

Glaser explained how she would routinely encounter the actor's profile on the exclusive dating app Raya. Even though she indicated interest, it was never reciprocated.

“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser confessed that she encountered Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Glaser, 40, has referenced Affleck publicly. She notably joked about his s-- life during her opening monologue as the host of the Golden Globes in January.

"Wicked, Queer, Night B----. These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he o------. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight," she said, sending the audience into roars of laughter.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser made a joke about Ben Affleck's s-- life at the Golden Globes in January.

Article continues below advertisement

After the awards show, Glaser admitted to Howard Stern that this was not the only Affleck joke she had lined up for the evening, noting that several of her lines got cut. Among the jokes that didn't make it was "Here’s to Ben Affleck, I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next."

Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024 and Jennifer Garner, whom he has three children with, from 2005 to 2015.

MORE ON:
Nikki Glaser

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser got snubbed by Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya.

Article continues below advertisement

Paltrow — who dated Affleck on and off for three years — looked back on her sexual chemistry with her ex in a 2023 "Call Her Daddy" interview. In a game of "F---, Marry, Kill," she was required to rank her past relationships. She chose to sleep with former fiancé Brad Pitt and kill Affleck, even though she acknowledged he was "technically excellent" in bed.

Article continues below advertisement
gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow dated Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

The Emma actress seemed surprised by the amount of celebrities Glaser confronted on Raya, including Andrew Garfield. The comedian admitted that the Spider-Man actor turned her down as well.

“I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile. … I would have matched with him if he was interested," she dished.

Paltrow, 52, seemed all for the match-up, telling the Golden Globes host that he's "gorgeous" and "that would've been a good one."

“I’m sure he is [interested] now, but why not then?” Glaser continued.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser has been dating Chris Convy on and off for over a decade.

The Golden Globes host has been dating producer Chris Convy on and off for over 10 years, even though they've split over five times. She told Stern in 2024 that committing to forever makes her "think of no other adventures" and feel defeated.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.