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Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to Brad Falchuk With Intimate Photos

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Brad Falchuk on Instagram, uploading intimate snapshots backed by a Bruce Springsteen song.

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated eight years of marriage to husband Brad Falchuk with a series of candid photos capturing some of their quieter moments together.

The Goop founder marked the milestone on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, sharing three photos of the couple and keeping her message simple, writing, "❤️8❤️."

The post was set to Bruce Springsteen's "Dream Baby Dream."

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Paltrow Shared a Glimpse of Special Moments

Split image of Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/ INSTAGRAM

The photos highlighted the couple strolling down a pathway, unwinding in a garden, and hugging on a beach.

The carousel began with a photo of Paltrow and Falchuk walking hand-in-hand along a path. It was followed by a shot of the pair smiling together in a garden.

The final slide showed the couple walking along a beach with their arms wrapped around each other. At one point, Falchuk kissed his wife's head.

Paltrow's understated caption follows the way the actress has marked previous anniversaries. For their sixth anniversary in 2024, she shared a photo of the two on a paddleboard with the message "6."

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Paltrow Revealed Their Marriage Is Built on Chemistry

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow credited their strong communication, physical chemistry and lessons from past marriages for making her partnership with Brad Falchuk thrive.

Paltrow has previously spoken more openly about what makes her marriage to Falchuk work.

"We have amazing chemistry and so that's a great part of a foundation," she disclosed in a 2022 interview. "My body feels really good when he's around, so that's just luck."

She also credited their past romantic histories with teaching them how to approach their relationship.

"I think we've learned a lot from our first marriages," Paltrow explained. "I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage. We've become very good communicators, and so that's a very important part."

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Paltrow and Falchuk Have Been Married Since 2018

Image of Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk during a small 2018 Hamptons wedding surrounded mostly by close friends and family members.

The couple tied the knot on September 29, 2018, at Paltrow's home in the Hamptons in an intimate ceremony attended by about 70 guests. Their children from previous relationships were part of the wedding celebration.

Paltrow previously described the wedding as especially meaningful because many of the guests were members of their inner circle.

"We had a very small wedding," she reported in a 2019 interview. "We both have really old friends from elementary school and high school, and that was really the bulk of our friends that were there."

"It was just really special," she added.

They First Met on 'Glee'

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.
Source: MEGA

The couple first crossed paths on 'Glee' in 2010 before publicly debuting their relationship four years later.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she guest-starred on Glee as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. Falchuk co-created the musical comedy series with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

At the time, both were married to other people. Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

After their respective marriages ended, Paltrow and Falchuk began dating in 2014 and went public with their relationship the following year. They secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying a year later.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple and son Moses with Martin, while Falchuk shares daughter Isabella and son Brody with Bukinik.

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