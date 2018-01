This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love. PS - this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find - it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that fucking perfect smile.

A post shared by @ bradfalchuk on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT