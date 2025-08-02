NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow Lets Friends Compete for Movie Tickets, Biography Claims Source: Mega; @instamyodell/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow's inner circle reportedly competed for movie premiere tickets, according to a new biography OK! Staff Aug. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow turned her movie premieres into a contest for her close friends, leaving them vying for coveted tickets, according to biographer Amy Odell. In an interview with Page Six Radio on Thursday, July 31, Odell revealed that while stars generally receive "four tickets" for their premiere events, Paltrow had five close friends in her inner circle. "She would have an entourage and fly around on the private plane if she's going to film festivals, promoting a movie, whatever she may be doing," Odell explained to hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Amy Odell alleged the actress sometimes 'played friends off each other.'

Insiders suggested that Paltrow took her competitive streak a step further. One source observed that she "seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets." "Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that — I'm sure this is not unique to Gwyneth as a big star — you have to be willing to drop what you're doing and go hang out with them," Odell added.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram 'Gwyneth' also alleged that the actress had rifts with Madonna and Winona Ryder.

Odell's biography also touches on Paltrow's infamous fallout with former friend Winona Ryder. Allegedly, the actress dubbed Ryder "V------ Ryder" after questioning her honesty during their friendship. The conflict reportedly ignited shortly after Paltrow's split from Brad Pitt, with whom she dated from 1994 to 1997. Subsequently, Paltrow moved into Ryder's New York City apartment while dating Ben Affleck, who was close friends with Ryder's then-boyfriend, Matt Damon.

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow also faced accusations of fat-shaming and heavy smoking.

Odell noted that Ryder and Damon clashed on occasions, leading Ryder to claim she had been robbed. But Paltrow didn't buy it, suspecting Ryder made up the story for attention. "Damon consoled her, but Gwyneth and Affleck believed Ryder fabricated the robberies as a ploy for attention (there's no proof of this)," Odell shared. "Gwyneth was annoyed that Damon couldn't see it. Though Damon was kind to her friends, Gwyneth didn't seem to like him after that." As their friendship deteriorated, Paltrow's unflattering nickname for Ryder stuck.

"Her friendship with Ryder would only deteriorate further, and Gwyneth gave her the nickname 'V----- Ryder,'" Odell stated. Other revelations include her "disdain for fat people" and her school yearbook listing her "worst fear" as obesity. Odell also writes about Paltrow's experience wearing a fat suit for the film, and her comments about feeling "humiliated" and invisible, as if she was getting a taste of what it's like to be an obese person.

Source: Mega Gwyneth Paltrow has yet to comment on the biography.