Gwyneth Paltrow's Secrets Exposed! 10 of the Biggest Bombshells From 'Gwyneth: The Biography'
Gwyneth Paltrow Was Once 'Torn' Between Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves
A new biography about Gwyneth Paltrow drops the biggest secrets she has been keeping — until now.
Amy Odell's Gwyneth: The Biography, out on July 29, goes headfirst into The Talented Mr. Ripley actress' life, from her childhood to her status as a Hollywood star and businesswoman.
One of the biggest bombshells in the biography, as shared by People, reveals details about the early days of her career.
After she dropped out of UC Santa Barbara, Paltrow met Brad Pitt during an audition for Legends of the Fall. Although she did not secure a spot in the film, she was later tapped to play his wife in Se7en and received an offer to work with Keanu Reeves in Feeling Minnesota.
"Unsure which one to take, she consulted with a friend, who said, 'Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?' Gwyneth chose Se7en and Pitt, and Cameron Diaz took the Feeling Minnesota part," the excerpt reads. "The Pitt-Paltrow romance didn't stay hidden for long. The two would walk around the set holding hands, and smoked cigarettes together outside their trailers, Gwyneth holding hers like a thirties movie star."
Brad Pitt Was Threatened by Gwyneth Paltrow's Success
As soon as they started working on the set of Se7en, Paltrow and Pitt immediately struck up a romance. They got engaged in 1996 but called it quits a few months later.
According to the book, Paltrow began having second thoughts about whether the F1 actor was the right man for her while she was filming Emma.
"After Emma came out, Gwyneth went over to [her friend, makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin's place and cried about Pitt multiple times. He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin's] advice to Gwyneth was frank, 'You really need to end this,'" the biography reveals.
While Paltrow and Pitt never revealed the reason behind their breakup, a rumor suggested they split after the Iron Man actress cheated on him with her Sliding Doors costar John Hannah.
However, in 2015, Paltrow told Howard Stern that she was "not ready" and that Pitt was "too good" for her.
Gwyneth Paltrow Had a Crush on Hugh Grant
Before Paltrow and Pitt's 1997 breakup, the Shallow Hal actress reportedly became attracted to Hugh Grant.
"During Emma's filming, Gwyneth expressed doubts to one crew member that Pitt was right for her, and admitted that she had a crush on Hugh Grant," the book shares.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shared Intimate Experiences With Ben Affleck
Gwyneth: The Biography also looks back at the time when Paltrow met Ben Affleck while he "was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit." Despite his issues, she reportedly liked him due to his intellect.
It adds, "Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn't always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth."
Although they had an on-again, off-again relationship, Paltrow had exciting bedroom escapades with Affleck.
"She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their s-- life. She told Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain s-- act]," the book continues.
Did Ben Affleck Cheat on Gwyneth Paltrow?
After dating on and off for three years, Paltrow and Affleck decided to part ways.
"Their physical chemistry couldn't overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her. After they broke up, Gwyneth said, 'I love men, even though they're lying, cheating scumbags,'" the book states, suggesting Affleck may have cheated on Paltrow during their relationship.
Gwyneth Paltrow Did Not Steal 'Shakespeare in Love' Script From Winona Ryder
Odell's book about Paltrow also unpacks the Avengers: Endgame actress' rumored feud with Winona Ryder over the hit film Shakespeare in Love. For years, reports claimed Paltrow initially turned down the part of Viola de Lesseps before snagging the role from Ryder.
Nearly three decades after the historical romance was released, an excerpt from Gwyneth: The Biography claims Ryder never received an offer to work on the film but "wanted to do" the part.
The book also quotes embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who reportedly said Paltrow recommended Ryder for the spot.
It points out, "After a story about Gwyneth allegedly stealing the script from Winona's coffee table reached the media, Gwyneth told friends that Ryder had started the rumor, and insisted she'd received the script through her agent. Shakespeare in Love opened on December 11 to ravishing reviews."
Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Seduced' by Chris Martin's Persona
After her father, Bruce Paltrow, died in October 2002, Gwyneth found comfort in Chris Martin, whom she wed in December 2003.
"Both aspired to some kind of soulful, intellectual seriousness at a moment when their work was pulling them toward mass appeal and triviality," the book notes. "Yet her friends felt like something didn't quite click. Martin was an introvert who could be socially awkward. But he was incredible onstage, and Gwyneth, who was ready to settle down, was seduced by his persona."
Gwyneth and Chris became first-time parents in 2004 when they welcomed their daughter, Apple Martin. Their second child, Moses Martin, was born in 2006.
In 2014, the pair announced their separation after more than 10 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2016.
Why Gwyneth Paltrow's Friendship With Madonna Came to an End
Amid Gwyneth's blossoming relationship with Chris, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress' friendship with Madonna hit rock bottom.
The biography explains, "Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and Martin were vacationing. Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange, a friend remembered."
Tensions rose further when the "Material Girl" hitmaker urged Gwyneth and Chris to "join her for a big group dinner at a long table where Madonna went off on her daughter, Lourdes."
"Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior. 'I can't be around this woman anymore,' Martin told Gwyneth. 'She's awful.' Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship," the biography continues.
Gwyneth Paltrow Faced a Health Scare During the Peak of Her Career
Though Gwyneth previously opened up about a health scare she thought was a stroke, the book shares further details about the 2011 experience.
"She went to see a host of doctors (she referred to them as 'doctors,' but not all of them were medical doctors.) She was convinced something was wrong with her," the book reveals.
The doctors suggested Gwyneth only had a migraine headache and a panic attack, which, for the actress, were the results of her busy schedule on top of her "air travel, stress, and adrenaline."
It adds, "Plus, she had recently been drinking wine and eating French fries. At this point, Gwyneth had been trying to optimize her life for years, overriding ordinary emotional pain — anxiety, grief, anger — through physical interventions like intense exercise and radical changes in diet."
Then, one of the doctors, Alejandro Junger, advised Gwyneth to try an elimination diet.
Gwyneth Paltrow Wanted to Build a Business to Pass Down to Her Daughter
An excerpt from Gwyneth: The Biography also highlights Gwyneth's desire to "build a business she could pass down to Apple, who one person said had 'genuine interest' in goop."
It discloses, "Whatever direction she chooses, said [her agent and close friend] CAA's Richard Lovett, 'She's not going to be the next [Gwyneth], but she will be the original Apple.'"