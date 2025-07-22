Gwyneth Paltrow's Secrets Exposed! 10 of the Biggest Bombshells From 'Gwyneth: The Biography'

A new biography about Gwyneth Paltrow drops the biggest secrets she has been keeping — until now.

Amy Odell's Gwyneth: The Biography, out on July 29, goes headfirst into The Talented Mr. Ripley actress' life, from her childhood to her status as a Hollywood star and businesswoman.

One of the biggest bombshells in the biography, as shared by People, reveals details about the early days of her career.

After she dropped out of UC Santa Barbara, Paltrow met Brad Pitt during an audition for Legends of the Fall. Although she did not secure a spot in the film, she was later tapped to play his wife in Se7en and received an offer to work with Keanu Reeves in Feeling Minnesota.

"Unsure which one to take, she consulted with a friend, who said, 'Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?' Gwyneth chose Se7en and Pitt, and Cameron Diaz took the Feeling Minnesota part," the excerpt reads. "The Pitt-Paltrow romance didn't stay hidden for long. The two would walk around the set holding hands, and smoked cigarettes together outside their trailers, Gwyneth holding hers like a thirties movie star."