Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had 'Toxic People' Working for Her at Goop

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop workplace may not be a safe space. In a Wednesday, October 15, interview, the actress, 53, admitted she had "toxic people" working for her company.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of Goop.

Paltrow said it "bothers" her when people think Goop has a "toxic culture." "That drives me insane because we have never had that," she asserted. "Granted, we’ve had a couple of toxic people, and because of my fear of confrontation, maybe I didn’t deal with it quickly enough." The Iron Man star acknowledged that the negative energy did "cascade down" and she took "responsibility" for its decline. However, she maintained that Goop has "such a good culture."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow started Goop in 2008.

"It’s something that I am so proud of and worked so hard on..." the mom-of-two expressed. "Of course I’m going to say, 'It’s not a toxic culture...' We are all human beings who go to work, sometimes with unresolved stuff, and that comes out. People can have bad work experiences anywhere. But I can guarantee if I dropped you into the Goop office in Santa Monica, you’d be like: 'What the f--- are these people talking about?' You would see really engaged, really brilliant, highly collaborative teams who are excited. So I don’t like that kind of stuff — it impacts the team."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Odell's Exposé on Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow admitted to 'toxic people' at Goop.

In July, writer Amy Odell released a biography titled Gwyneth that exposed the Glee alum's character, career and company. The book painted Goop as "chaotic and sometimes toxic," which has resulted in several employees resigning over the years. A former Goop worker told the journalist, "I never felt less well in my life than during my time there. I didn’t take care of myself at all." "While most employees called her ‘GP,’ those who pronounced ‘Gwyneth’ wrong (Gwyneth made clear to new staff that her name was pronounced ‘Gwyn’ like ‘pin’ instead of ‘Gwen’ like ‘pen’) would get corrected and chastised by colleagues," the biography noted.

Goop's Yoni Eggs Lawsuit

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop was previously sued over its Yoni eggs.