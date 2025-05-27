PHOTOS Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bikini Amid Health Concerns: Photos Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow appeared lean as ever despite rumors of medical issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow is not letting recent medical woes stop her from soaking in summer. The Iron Man actress, 52, flaunted her six-pack abs while modeling swimwear from her lifestyle brand, Goop, on Monday, May 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow's Sultry Bikini Snap

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her six-pack abs.

The mom-of-two stripped down to a cleavage-baring, navy bikini top, paired with long, gray boxers and black sunglasses. She snapped a mirror selfie from what appeared to be her hotel room on vacation. Paltrow kicked off her photo dump posing in the hallway, donned in a black-and-white striped polo and crop top. She accessorized with a long beige skirt and black sandals while her hair was swept into a sleek bun.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow modeled her lifestyle brand, Goop, on vacation.

The TV star proceeded to showcase 18 other looks from her company's Memorial Day sale, including a blue pinstripe maxi dress, a black V-neck frock, a white knit sweater, a plunging black bodysuit and a woven pullover. Paltrow tagged several of the clothing items on her post, such as the Prep School Sweater, Sabrina Slit Skirt, High-Rise Corduroy Pant and Lara Bodysuit. She captioned the collab post, "A few of my favorite looks from the @goop sale." "All so good!" entrepreneur and Spanx founder Sara Blakely wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Gwyneth Paltrow Wearing a CGM Monitor?

Paltrow's string of snapshots comes just two days after she debuted a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) patch on her arm. The device is used for type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes by monitoring patients' glucose levels. It could also be used in non-diabetics to help them keep track of their sugar. Fans were puzzled as to why she was wearing a CGM patch since she has not publicly revealed a diabetes diagnosis. "Why does she have a glucose monitor?" several people questioned.

Fans Slam Gwyneth Paltrow For Using Glucose Patch

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Fans were not happy that Gwyneth Paltrow used a CGM device.