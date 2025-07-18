or
Rare But on Fire! See Hailee Steinfeld's Best Bikini Photos

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Although Hailee Steinfeld is notoriously private about her summer holidays, she has shared a few glimpses of her bikini body that have blown up social media.

By:

July 18 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Bra Mirror Selfie

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld occasionally shares bikini photos on her Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld's bikini-clad moments always make headlines.

In February, the Oscar-nominated actress caused a digital meltdown when she uploaded a mirror selfie showing her rocking a black low-cut bralette with lace trim along the edges. Her bob with soft waves emphasized her slender shoulders and collarbones, enhancing her glamorous look.

"BS from Milan… More tomorrow on @beausociety x," she shared in the caption.

Teasing the Imagination

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

She famously starred in the 'Pitch Perfect' film series.

"been on dnd… ✌🏼👙🏝🌺✨," Steinfeld captioned a July 2021 photo of her reflection in a glass window.

The bikini-clad Pitch Perfect actress struck a peace sign and bent her leg to emphasize her curves even more, completely outshining the view behind her.

A Closer Look!

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

While appearing in 'Pitch Perfect 2,' Hailee Steinfeld made headlines for her performance of 'Flashlight.'

Steinfeld showcased her fit midsection in a selfie she took in a dressing room in March 2021.

The Arcane voice actress made everyone look as she modeled Hailee Steinfeld x Frankies Bikinis' halter-style bikini top and matching shorts.

"drop one is out && drop two is on it’s way✨#HaileexFrankies," she wrote in the caption.

Speaking about her collection with the brand, Steinfeld shared what she thinks about the collaboration and fashion.

"Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design," she declared. "Inspired by 70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone."

Wet Look

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Aside from being an actress, Hailee Steinfeld is also a successful singer.

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld posed in front of a floor-length mirror in a light blue bikini in a September 2020 mirror selfie, leaving fans in awe of her physique and beauty.

Hi, Santa!

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld joined the cast of Ryan Coogler's film 'Sinners.'

During a December 2017 beach getaway, the Dickinson alum slipped into a Christmas-themed bikini look, which featured a red two-piece bikini and a Santa hat.

"I hope you all had a very merry Christmas! 💋🤶🏻🤙🏽," she told her fans.

Tropical Trip

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

She previously dated Niall Horan.

In December 2019, Steinfeld stunned fans in a black swimsuit and a flowy patterned cover-up as she leaned against a palm tree at the beach. She added protection by pairing her beach look with sunglasses.

Summer Time!

hailee steinfeld best bikini photos
Source: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

She got engaged to Josh Allen in November 2024.

Steinfeld had a fun summer vacation in July 2016, posing by a pool area with colorful balloons and lounge chairs while wearing a two-piece bikini and a denim jacket.

