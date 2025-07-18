Rare But on Fire! See Hailee Steinfeld's Best Bikini Photos

Steinfeld showcased her fit midsection in a selfie she took in a dressing room in March 2021.

The Arcane voice actress made everyone look as she modeled Hailee Steinfeld x Frankies Bikinis' halter-style bikini top and matching shorts.

"drop one is out && drop two is on it’s way✨#HaileexFrankies," she wrote in the caption.

Speaking about her collection with the brand, Steinfeld shared what she thinks about the collaboration and fashion.

"Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design," she declared. "Inspired by 70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone."