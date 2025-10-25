Hailey Bieber Confesses to Having Full-Time Help With Son Jack Blues: 'I'm Not Ashamed'

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber doesn't care if people judge for having help with her son, Jack Blues. The Rhode beauty founder shared that she and husband Justin Bieber receive "full-time help" with their 14-month-old during an appearance on the "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele" podcast on Friday, October 24. Hailey, 28, declared, "and I'm super not ashamed to say that." She added, "I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber shared that she's 'really grateful' to have help.

The model didn't seem to be referring to paying a nanny, though, as she said, "He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents." This comes as Justin, 31, has been getting dragged for announcing that he'd be going live "pretty much every day" on Twitch. He went live for the first time on the platform on Wednesday, October 22, and told fans, "Make sure you tune in — this is going to be awesome." While many expressed that they thought he'd be great at streaming, one social media user speculated, "He must be going broke."

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Hailey Bieber told podcaster Owen Thiele she isn't ashamed to have support in raising her son.

Hailey also divulged that she "definitely" wants more than one kid, but admitted she isn't "in a rush." She told host Owen Thiele, "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids." She added, "Every single day I'm learning about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom." Owen, 28, joked, "Oh, my God. You’re gonna have like five Biebers while running around."

Hailey Bieber confirmed she's not rushing to have more kids just yet.

Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack on August 22, 2024. This birth was announced the following day, with Justin posting a photo of Jack's foot. On his first birthday, Hailey shared a few sweet snaps of herself holding Jack, along with the caption, "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified🩵." While longtime family friend Kim Kardashian commented, "Happy Birthday Jackkkkie," fellow model Adwoa Aboah, wrote, "Well done stunner. Love love love." Justin's younger sister Jazmyn, 17, also commented on the post, writing, "happy birthday to the cutest little man ever🤍🥹."