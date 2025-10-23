or
Justin Bieber Dragged After Announcing He'll Be Livestreaming on Twitch Nearly Every Day: 'He Must Be Going Broke'

Photos of Justin Bieber
Source: twitch.tv/justinbieber

Justin Bieber did his first Twitch livestream on Wednesday, October 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber is giving the world an unprecedented look into his life — though not everyone is interested.

On Wednesday, October 22, the singer went live on Twitch for the first time and revealed he's going to be doing so nearly every day to show behind-the-scenes content to fans. While the star recorded footage of his own, he also had someone following him around a warehouse that featured the floor emblazoned with the title of his album SWAG.

Justin Bieber's First Twitch Livestream

Photo of Justin Bieber revealed he'll be doing livestreams 'pretty much every day.'
Source: twitch.tv/justinbieber

Justin Bieber revealed he'll be doing livestreams 'pretty much every day.'

"We're going to be doing this pretty much every day, so make sure you tune in," he told fans. "This is going to be awesome."

"These are the guys backstage. Say hi," he told his colleagues. "This is the back area where all the stuff's going down."

"You guys are killing it back here," he told a bunch of people surrounded by laptops, sound boards and equipment. "Just giving them a sneak into what's really going on back here. This is where the real magic happens. Thank you guys for everything. Appreciate you."

Other footage pictured the dad-of-one playing pool and ping pong, skateboarding on a small indoor ramp, shooting hoops and teasing details of his 2026 Coachella performance.

"I’m putting on a h--- of a show for you guys for Coachella, getting ready, and getting inspired," he spilled.

Racks of clothes and goal posts for hockey and soccer were also seen in the background.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Photo of The 'Daisies' singer played pool, basketball and other games while livestreaming.
Source: twitch.tv/justinbieber

The 'Daisies' singer played pool, basketball and other games while livestreaming.

Though the vocalist's wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack, 1, didn't appear in the video, a child's dinosaur rocker was present.

The Canada native currently has over 50,000 subscribers.

Fans React to the Singer's Livestream News

Photo of Social media had mixed reactions to Justin Bieber's livestream announcement.
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Social media had mixed reactions to Justin Bieber's livestream announcement.

Social media had mixed reactions to his latest endeavor, with some accusing him of needing money.

"He must be going broke," one person tweeted, while another quipped, "rent can't be that high."

"Why does every celebrity wanna be a streamer now?" asked a third critic.

Meanwhile, the "Baby" crooner's fans raved over the news, with one writing, "The JB streams are gunna [sic] go hard. Can’t wait to see what he creates."

"You can tell Justin is gonna be great at streaming," added another admirer.

Justin Bieber's Struggles

Photo of The dad-of-one hit back at his mom when she asked people to pray for him.
Source: @pattiemallette/instagram

The dad-of-one hit back at his mom when she asked people to pray for him.

As OK! reported, some fans grew concerned for Justin's mental and physical health earlier this year, as he posted an abundance of photos of himself smoking and acting oddly.

On September 22, his mom, Pattie Mallette, fueled the rumors by asking people to pray for him.

"We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name," Pattie wrote. "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."

A few weeks later, Justin hit back at her message, commenting on the post, "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong."

