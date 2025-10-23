Justin Bieber Dragged After Announcing He'll Be Livestreaming on Twitch Nearly Every Day: 'He Must Be Going Broke'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is giving the world an unprecedented look into his life — though not everyone is interested. On Wednesday, October 22, the singer went live on Twitch for the first time and revealed he's going to be doing so nearly every day to show behind-the-scenes content to fans. While the star recorded footage of his own, he also had someone following him around a warehouse that featured the floor emblazoned with the title of his album SWAG.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's First Twitch Livestream

Source: twitch.tv/justinbieber Justin Bieber revealed he'll be doing livestreams 'pretty much every day.'

"We're going to be doing this pretty much every day, so make sure you tune in," he told fans. "This is going to be awesome." "These are the guys backstage. Say hi," he told his colleagues. "This is the back area where all the stuff's going down." "You guys are killing it back here," he told a bunch of people surrounded by laptops, sound boards and equipment. "Just giving them a sneak into what's really going on back here. This is where the real magic happens. Thank you guys for everything. Appreciate you."

Article continues below advertisement

Other footage pictured the dad-of-one playing pool and ping pong, skateboarding on a small indoor ramp, shooting hoops and teasing details of his 2026 Coachella performance. "I’m putting on a h--- of a show for you guys for Coachella, getting ready, and getting inspired," he spilled. Racks of clothes and goal posts for hockey and soccer were also seen in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: twitch.tv/justinbieber The 'Daisies' singer played pool, basketball and other games while livestreaming.

Though the vocalist's wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack, 1, didn't appear in the video, a child's dinosaur rocker was present. The Canada native currently has over 50,000 subscribers.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Singer's Livestream News

Source: @justinbieber/instagram Social media had mixed reactions to Justin Bieber's livestream announcement.

Social media had mixed reactions to his latest endeavor, with some accusing him of needing money. "He must be going broke," one person tweeted, while another quipped, "rent can't be that high." "Why does every celebrity wanna be a streamer now?" asked a third critic. Meanwhile, the "Baby" crooner's fans raved over the news, with one writing, "The JB streams are gunna [sic] go hard. Can’t wait to see what he creates." "You can tell Justin is gonna be great at streaming," added another admirer.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's Struggles

Source: @pattiemallette/instagram The dad-of-one hit back at his mom when she asked people to pray for him.