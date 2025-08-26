PHOTOS Hailey Bieber Goes Braless in Steamy Photos With Husband Justin and Bestie Kendall Jenner Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber exposed her figure in scandalous summer photos with husband Justin and their friends. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is winding down summer with her favorite people. The model, 28, ditched her bra in a cleavage-baring floral tank in a photo posted on Monday, August 25. Bieber stunned in a series of casual looks alongside her husband, Justin, and best friend Kendall Jenner.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber rocked several looks in her latest photo dump.

In one snapshot, Hailey relaxed on a lounge chair by the pool, with her new Rhode Lemontini lip case positioned at her side. She bared her nipples in a cropped gray tank, paired with low-rise yellow sweatpants that exposed her belly button. Kendall later joined the star, hugging her from behind on the same chair. The Kardashians star rocked a blue bandana and a clear complexion as she hung out with her bestie. Hailey went on to share two sets of black-and-white photo strips from Camp Jack, a 1st birthday celebration for her and the singer's son, Jack. In some photos, the mom cuddled close to her husband, while in others, she held the birthday boy in a tight embrace.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber enjoyed a pool day with Kendall Jenner.

She capped off her photo dump with a selfie snapped from above, wearing a white tube top and blue jeans as she stood barefoot in the grass. "Camp counselor ⛺️," the brunette beauty captioned her Instagram carousel. "U cute," Kylie Jenner commented, while several others called her "beautiful."

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Son Jack's 1st Birthday

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber's child just turned 1.

Three days prior, Hailey shared a sweet tribute to Jack in honor of his 1st birthday. In the Instagram post, she wore a white T-shirt to match her newborn son. "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified🩵," she wrote.

Hailey Bieber Addresses Divorce Buzz

Source: MEGA Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly still together.