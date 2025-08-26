Hailey Bieber Goes Braless in Steamy Photos With Husband Justin and Bestie Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber is winding down summer with her favorite people.
The model, 28, ditched her bra in a cleavage-baring floral tank in a photo posted on Monday, August 25.
Bieber stunned in a series of casual looks alongside her husband, Justin, and best friend Kendall Jenner.
In one snapshot, Hailey relaxed on a lounge chair by the pool, with her new Rhode Lemontini lip case positioned at her side. She bared her nipples in a cropped gray tank, paired with low-rise yellow sweatpants that exposed her belly button. Kendall later joined the star, hugging her from behind on the same chair. The Kardashians star rocked a blue bandana and a clear complexion as she hung out with her bestie.
Hailey went on to share two sets of black-and-white photo strips from Camp Jack, a 1st birthday celebration for her and the singer's son, Jack. In some photos, the mom cuddled close to her husband, while in others, she held the birthday boy in a tight embrace.
She capped off her photo dump with a selfie snapped from above, wearing a white tube top and blue jeans as she stood barefoot in the grass.
"Camp counselor ⛺️," the brunette beauty captioned her Instagram carousel.
"U cute," Kylie Jenner commented, while several others called her "beautiful."
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Son Jack's 1st Birthday
Three days prior, Hailey shared a sweet tribute to Jack in honor of his 1st birthday. In the Instagram post, she wore a white T-shirt to match her newborn son.
"1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified," she wrote.
Hailey Bieber Addresses Divorce Buzz
Hailey previously spoke about how "sensitive" her world has been since giving birth to Jack in October 2024. She has faced breakup rumors with her husband, all while trying to protect the privacy of her family.
"Learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she spilled to an outlet. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy.' It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."
In May, the Rhode founder further expressed her resentment toward haters who criticize her marriage.
"Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t," she expressed. "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b------ are going to be mad."