Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern With Wild Alien Claims While Throwing Shade at Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win

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Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern from fans after making bizarre claims about aliens coming to earth, taking shots at Michael B. Jordan in the process. “I can only imagine, Sinners, One Bad Movie !! after aliens come it’ll be a whole new different America and the leadership as I type these words is counting on you 🫵🏽,” Baldwin, 59, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17. “Buying this movie ticket while they receive the box office 🎬🎭🏓marty supreme.”

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Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Alien Comments

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin threw shade toward Michael B. Jordan following the 2026 Oscars.

In his post, Baldwin included a 30-second video clip where he shared his views on the 2026 Oscars, which aired on Sunday, March 15. “Well here we are. Just want to say a quick congratulations to Tim Timmons,” Baldwin shared before giving the camera a wink. “And Michael B. Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, what can you say about Michael B. Jordan?” Jordan, 39, won Best Actor at the 2026 ceremony for his role in Sinners, beating out heavy hitters in his category like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke.

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Stephen Baldwin Threw Shade at Michael B. Jordan

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin questioned why Michael B. Jordan went to In-N-Out after his Best Actor win at the Oscars.

Baldwin seemingly shaded Jordan's post-Oscars victory meal, where he was spotted casually dining at In-N-Out after the award show. “In-N-Out burger, right?” he said while winking. “Why did he go to In-N-Out burger?” Baldwin continued to laugh before abruptly ending the video. Fans were quick to come to the Oscar winner's defense in the comments section, writing, "You never made a good movie in your life 😂😂😂 a D [list] actor at best 😂😂." A second user added, "Nice coming from a washed-up actor."

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Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Claims on St. Patrick's Day

Source: MEGA Stephen Baldwin claimed 'leprechauns' were 'running the White House.'

The strange claims continued, as hours later, The Usual Suspects star shared a video of himself celebrating St. Patrick's Day. “You say you want the truth? Alrighty then. Here goes nothing,” he said in an Irish accent while showing off the green decor nearby. “Shhh. There’s leprechauns running the White House.” He shushed the camera before adding, "Don't say anything."

Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Were Involved in a Car Accident

Source: MEGA The Baldwin brothers were involved in a scary car accident in October 2025.