Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern With Wild Alien Claims While Throwing Shade at Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win
March 18 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern from fans after making bizarre claims about aliens coming to earth, taking shots at Michael B. Jordan in the process.
“I can only imagine, Sinners, One Bad Movie !! after aliens come it’ll be a whole new different America and the leadership as I type these words is counting on you 🫵🏽,” Baldwin, 59, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17. “Buying this movie ticket while they receive the box office 🎬🎭🏓marty supreme.”
Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Alien Comments
In his post, Baldwin included a 30-second video clip where he shared his views on the 2026 Oscars, which aired on Sunday, March 15.
“Well here we are. Just want to say a quick congratulations to Tim Timmons,” Baldwin shared before giving the camera a wink. “And Michael B. Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, what can you say about Michael B. Jordan?”
Jordan, 39, won Best Actor at the 2026 ceremony for his role in Sinners, beating out heavy hitters in his category like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke.
Stephen Baldwin Threw Shade at Michael B. Jordan
Baldwin seemingly shaded Jordan's post-Oscars victory meal, where he was spotted casually dining at In-N-Out after the award show.
“In-N-Out burger, right?” he said while winking. “Why did he go to In-N-Out burger?”
Baldwin continued to laugh before abruptly ending the video.
Fans were quick to come to the Oscar winner's defense in the comments section, writing, "You never made a good movie in your life 😂😂😂 a D [list] actor at best 😂😂."
A second user added, "Nice coming from a washed-up actor."
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Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Claims on St. Patrick's Day
The strange claims continued, as hours later, The Usual Suspects star shared a video of himself celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
“You say you want the truth? Alrighty then. Here goes nothing,” he said in an Irish accent while showing off the green decor nearby. “Shhh. There’s leprechauns running the White House.”
He shushed the camera before adding, "Don't say anything."
Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Were Involved in a Car Accident
Baldwin's erratic behavior comes nearly five months after he and his brother Alec Baldwin were involved in a scary car accident, where they crashed their vehicle into a tree while in the Hamptons.
“I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island. We spent the weekend out there for the [Buffalo] film festival,” the Rust star, 67, shared via Instagram in October 2025. “A guy cut me off, a big garbage truck, a garbage truck the size of a whale. I’ve never seen a garbage truck that big. It must have been for something commercial, like taking away material from construction or something .. Anyway, I won’t go into the details now, I’m boring you. But to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree, I hit a big fat tree. I crushed my car. My wife’s car. I crushed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, I’m fine, my brother’s fine and boppity bop.”