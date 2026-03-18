or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern With Wild Alien Claims While Throwing Shade at Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win

Photo of Stephen Baldwin and Michael B. Jordan
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern after sharing wild claims about aliens and shading Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern from fans after making bizarre claims about aliens coming to earth, taking shots at Michael B. Jordan in the process.

“I can only imagine, Sinners, One Bad Movie !! after aliens come it’ll be a whole new different America and the leadership as I type these words is counting on you 🫵🏽,” Baldwin, 59, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17. “Buying this movie ticket while they receive the box office 🎬🎭🏓marty supreme.”

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Alien Comments

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stephen Baldwin threw shade toward Michael B. Jordan following the 2026 Oscars.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin threw shade toward Michael B. Jordan following the 2026 Oscars.

In his post, Baldwin included a 30-second video clip where he shared his views on the 2026 Oscars, which aired on Sunday, March 15.

“Well here we are. Just want to say a quick congratulations to Tim Timmons,” Baldwin shared before giving the camera a wink. “And Michael B. Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, what can you say about Michael B. Jordan?”

Jordan, 39, won Best Actor at the 2026 ceremony for his role in Sinners, beating out heavy hitters in his category like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Baldwin Threw Shade at Michael B. Jordan

Photo of Stephen Baldwin slammed Michael B. Jordan for going to In-N-Out after his Best Actor win at the Oscars.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin questioned why Michael B. Jordan went to In-N-Out after his Best Actor win at the Oscars.

Baldwin seemingly shaded Jordan's post-Oscars victory meal, where he was spotted casually dining at In-N-Out after the award show.

“In-N-Out burger, right?” he said while winking. “Why did he go to In-N-Out burger?”

Baldwin continued to laugh before abruptly ending the video.

Fans were quick to come to the Oscar winner's defense in the comments section, writing, "You never made a good movie in your life 😂😂😂 a D [list] actor at best 😂😂."

A second user added, "Nice coming from a washed-up actor."

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Baldwin Made Bizarre Claims on St. Patrick's Day

Photo of Stephen Baldwin claimed 'leprechauns' were 'running the White House.'
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin claimed 'leprechauns' were 'running the White House.'

The strange claims continued, as hours later, The Usual Suspects star shared a video of himself celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

“You say you want the truth? Alrighty then. Here goes nothing,” he said in an Irish accent while showing off the green decor nearby. “Shhh. There’s leprechauns running the White House.”

He shushed the camera before adding, "Don't say anything."

Stephen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Were Involved in a Car Accident

Photo of The Baldwin brothers were involved in a scary car accident in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

The Baldwin brothers were involved in a scary car accident in October 2025.

Baldwin's erratic behavior comes nearly five months after he and his brother Alec Baldwin were involved in a scary car accident, where they crashed their vehicle into a tree while in the Hamptons.

“I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island. We spent the weekend out there for the [Buffalo] film festival,” the Rust star, 67, shared via Instagram in October 2025. “A guy cut me off, a big garbage truck, a garbage truck the size of a whale. I’ve never seen a garbage truck that big. It must have been for something commercial, like taking away material from construction or something .. Anyway, I won’t go into the details now, I’m boring you. But to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree, I hit a big fat tree. I crushed my car. My wife’s car. I crushed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, I’m fine, my brother’s fine and boppity bop.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.