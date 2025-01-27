'Most Unthinkable Tragedy': Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Get Emotional While Discussing 'Rust' Shooting in New TLC Show
Alec Baldwin became visibly emotional while talking about the tragic Rust shooting with wife Hilaria Baldwin in the first sneak peek of their new TLC reality series.
"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," Hilaria, 41, says in the preview. "This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."
Later, Alec can be seen covering his face with his hands as he appears to struggle to hold back tears in a confessional.
"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Alec tells his wife in another clip.
As OK! previously reported, in October 2021, a prop gun the 30 Rock actor had been holding abruptly discharged, resulting in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting, but was quickly released from the hospital.
Following the incident, the 66-year-old claimed he did not pull the trigger and that he had no idea there was a bullet in the chamber. He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Although the charges were eventually dropped, the It's Complicated star was in and out of court for more than two years as he fought the allegations.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Hilaria talked about working hard to pull together as a "wild" family of seven kids — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, 2.5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 11 — six pets and two parents.
"We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation," Hilaria says in a voiceover. "We're solid and we're here together."
In a statement shared on Monday, January 27, the Baldwins revealed the new show will give fans a "glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between."
"We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share," the statement noted. "Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."
The Baldwins is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, on TLC.
People reported the new trailer.