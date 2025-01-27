or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Alec Baldwin
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Most Unthinkable Tragedy': Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Get Emotional While Discussing 'Rust' Shooting in New TLC Show

Photo of Alec Baldwin
Source: TLC

'The Baldwins' will premiere on February 23.

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alec Baldwin became visibly emotional while talking about the tragic Rust shooting with wife Hilaria Baldwin in the first sneak peek of their new TLC reality series.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," Hilaria, 41, says in the preview. "This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."

Article continues below advertisement
alec hilaria baldwin unthinkable tragedy rust shooting tlc show
Source: TLC

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, Alec can be seen covering his face with his hands as he appears to struggle to hold back tears in a confessional.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Alec tells his wife in another clip.

Article continues below advertisement
alec hilaria baldwin unthinkable tragedy rust shooting tlc show
Source: TLC

Alec Baldwin got emotional while discussing the 'Rust' shooting from October 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in October 2021, a prop gun the 30 Rock actor had been holding abruptly discharged, resulting in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting, but was quickly released from the hospital.

Following the incident, the 66-year-old claimed he did not pull the trigger and that he had no idea there was a bullet in the chamber. He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Although the charges were eventually dropped, the It's Complicated star was in and out of court for more than two years as he fought the allegations.

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alec hilaria baldwin unthinkable tragedy rust shooting tlc show
Source: TLC

Hilaria Baldwin called the shooting an 'unthinkable tragedy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the trailer, Hilaria talked about working hard to pull together as a "wild" family of seven kids — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, 2.5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 11 — six pets and two parents.

"We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation," Hilaria says in a voiceover. "We're solid and we're here together."

Article continues below advertisement
alec hilaria baldwin unthinkable tragedy rust shooting tlc show
Source: TLC

'The Baldwins' will give fans a 'glimpse' into the family's 'wild' lives.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement shared on Monday, January 27, the Baldwins revealed the new show will give fans a "glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between."

"We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share," the statement noted. "Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."

The Baldwins is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, on TLC.

People reported the new trailer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.