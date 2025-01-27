'Most Unthinkable Tragedy': Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Get Emotional While Discussing 'Rust' Shooting in New TLC Show

As OK! previously reported, in October 2021, a prop gun the 30 Rock actor had been holding abruptly discharged, resulting in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting, but was quickly released from the hospital.

Following the incident, the 66-year-old claimed he did not pull the trigger and that he had no idea there was a bullet in the chamber. He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Although the charges were eventually dropped, the It's Complicated star was in and out of court for more than two years as he fought the allegations.