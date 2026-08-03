Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Body Alongside Husband Justin on Lavish Vacation: Photos
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET
Hailey Bieber is making the most of the last stretch of summer.
The Rhode founder gave fans another peek at her luxurious tropical getaway with husband Justin Bieber, sharing a new batch of Instagram photos from their relaxing escape.
Hailey Stuns in Bikini Vacation Photos
One standout snap showed Hailey posing in front of a mirror while wearing a mauve string bikini that flaunted her assets. Sitting cross-legged on the floor of a bright, modern villa, she kept her makeup natural and wore her beachy waves loose over her shoulders as she snapped the selfie.
Another close-up captured the model from a slightly different angle, once again showing off the tiny bikini.
The carousel also included a breathtaking view of a crystal-clear cove surrounded by dramatic rocky cliffs, offering fans a glimpse of the picturesque destination the couple has been enjoying.
Justin Bieber Joins the Tropical Getaway
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Justin also appeared in one of the vacation photos, smiling as he rode beside his wife in a golf cart.
The "Peaches" singer kept things casual in a white T-shirt, reflective blue sunglasses and a navy baseball cap, while Hailey wore a white tank top as she gazed out at the tropical scenery during the ride.
Of course, her supporters raved in the comments section.
One gushed, “the coolest mom!!!!!!”
Another added, "Hope Jack is having the best adventures with his amazing mom and dad this summer. 🩵,” referring to Justin and Hailey’s son.
“Doing summer the best way 😍,” a third suggested.
Fans Can't Get Enough of Hailey's Summer Style
The latest upload comes shortly after Hailey shared another collection of vacation photos featuring several standout swimwear looks.
One fan-favorite image showed the model strolling along the beach in a black thong bikini that highlighted her toned figure.
She completed the beach-ready outfit with a wide-brimmed sun hat, carried a drink in one hand and glanced back toward the camera with the ocean stretching behind her.
Another striking snap featured Hailey relaxing on a floating mat in crystal-clear water while wearing a bright pink string bikini. With her hair slicked back after a swim and minimal makeup, she embraced a fresh, natural look while soaking up the sunshine.
“2nd leg of summer 💗,” she captioned the post.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments on her vacation style.
"Fav girl hallelujah 💝💝💝," one follower wrote.
Another commented, "Love the summer vibes and the pink bikini look! ✨🌊."
A third fan added, "summermaxxing."
Justin's stepsister Allie also showed her support, writing, “You are the moment.”