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Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Body Alongside Husband Justin on Lavish Vacation: Photos

hailey bieber bikini justin bieber vacation photos
Source: MEGA; @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared new vacation photos with husband Justin Bieber, showing off her toned figure.

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Aug. 3 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is making the most of the last stretch of summer.

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image of Hailey Bieber shared a new series of vacation photos featuring tropical views and stylish bikini looks.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a new series of vacation photos featuring tropical views and stylish bikini looks.

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The Rhode founder gave fans another peek at her luxurious tropical getaway with husband Justin Bieber, sharing a new batch of Instagram photos from their relaxing escape.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
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Hailey Stuns in Bikini Vacation Photos

image of Hailey and Justin Bieber share son Jack Blues.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber share son Jack Blues.

One standout snap showed Hailey posing in front of a mirror while wearing a mauve string bikini that flaunted her assets. Sitting cross-legged on the floor of a bright, modern villa, she kept her makeup natural and wore her beachy waves loose over her shoulders as she snapped the selfie.

Another close-up captured the model from a slightly different angle, once again showing off the tiny bikini.

The carousel also included a breathtaking view of a crystal-clear cove surrounded by dramatic rocky cliffs, offering fans a glimpse of the picturesque destination the couple has been enjoying.

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Justin Bieber Joins the Tropical Getaway

image of The Rhode founder showed off her toned figure in a mauve string bikini.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The Rhode founder showed off her toned figure in a mauve string bikini.

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Justin also appeared in one of the vacation photos, smiling as he rode beside his wife in a golf cart.

The "Peaches" singer kept things casual in a white T-shirt, reflective blue sunglasses and a navy baseball cap, while Hailey wore a white tank top as she gazed out at the tropical scenery during the ride.

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Source: @lilbieber/Instagram
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Of course, her supporters raved in the comments section.

One gushed, “the coolest mom!!!!!!”

Another added, "Hope Jack is having the best adventures with his amazing mom and dad this summer. 🩵,” referring to Justin and Hailey’s son.

“Doing summer the best way 😍,” a third suggested.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Fans Can't Get Enough of Hailey's Summer Style

image of Justin Bieber appeared in one of the photos as the couple enjoyed a golf cart ride together.
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber appeared in one of the photos as the couple enjoyed a golf cart ride together.

The latest upload comes shortly after Hailey shared another collection of vacation photos featuring several standout swimwear looks.

One fan-favorite image showed the model strolling along the beach in a black thong bikini that highlighted her toned figure.

She completed the beach-ready outfit with a wide-brimmed sun hat, carried a drink in one hand and glanced back toward the camera with the ocean stretching behind her.

Another striking snap featured Hailey relaxing on a floating mat in crystal-clear water while wearing a bright pink string bikini. With her hair slicked back after a swim and minimal makeup, she embraced a fresh, natural look while soaking up the sunshine.

“2nd leg of summer 💗,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments on her vacation style.

"Fav girl hallelujah 💝💝💝," one follower wrote.

Another commented, "Love the summer vibes and the pink bikini look! ✨🌊."

A third fan added, "summermaxxing."

Justin's stepsister Allie also showed her support, writing, “You are the moment.”

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