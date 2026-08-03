Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Body Alongside Husband Justin on Lavish Vacation: Photos

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Hailey Bieber is making the most of the last stretch of summer.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shared a new series of vacation photos featuring tropical views and stylish bikini looks.

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The Rhode founder gave fans another peek at her luxurious tropical getaway with husband Justin Bieber, sharing a new batch of Instagram photos from their relaxing escape.

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Hailey Stuns in Bikini Vacation Photos

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber share son Jack Blues.

One standout snap showed Hailey posing in front of a mirror while wearing a mauve string bikini that flaunted her assets. Sitting cross-legged on the floor of a bright, modern villa, she kept her makeup natural and wore her beachy waves loose over her shoulders as she snapped the selfie. Another close-up captured the model from a slightly different angle, once again showing off the tiny bikini. The carousel also included a breathtaking view of a crystal-clear cove surrounded by dramatic rocky cliffs, offering fans a glimpse of the picturesque destination the couple has been enjoying.

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Justin Bieber Joins the Tropical Getaway

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The Rhode founder showed off her toned figure in a mauve string bikini.

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Justin also appeared in one of the vacation photos, smiling as he rode beside his wife in a golf cart. The "Peaches" singer kept things casual in a white T-shirt, reflective blue sunglasses and a navy baseball cap, while Hailey wore a white tank top as she gazed out at the tropical scenery during the ride.

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Of course, her supporters raved in the comments section. One gushed, “the coolest mom!!!!!!” Another added, "Hope Jack is having the best adventures with his amazing mom and dad this summer. 🩵,” referring to Justin and Hailey’s son. “Doing summer the best way 😍,” a third suggested.

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Fans Can't Get Enough of Hailey's Summer Style

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber appeared in one of the photos as the couple enjoyed a golf cart ride together.