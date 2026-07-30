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Hailey Bieber Turns Up the Heat as She Shows Off Her Bum in Saucy Summer Photos

hailey bieber bum saucy summer photos
Source: MEGA; @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her backside in a series of sultry bikini vacation photos.

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July 30 2026, Updated 8:42 a.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is soaking up every moment of summer.

The Rhode founder, 29, treated fans to a fresh batch of vacation photos on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her tropical escape while modeling a series of tiny bikinis that highlighted her effortless beach style.

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image of Hailey Bieber shared a new collection of tropical vacation photos on Instagram.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a new collection of tropical vacation photos on Instagram.

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In one standout snap, Bieber walked along the beach in a black thong bikini that showcased her toned figure and peachy bum.

She completed the beach-ready look with a wide-brimmed sun hat and carried a drink as she glanced back toward the camera with the ocean stretching behind her.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
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Bieber's Pink Bikini

image of The model showed off several stylish bikini looks, including a bright pink string bikini and a black thong swimsuit.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The model showed off several stylish bikini looks, including a bright pink string bikini and a black thong swimsuit.

Another eye-catching photo featured Bieber relaxing on a floating mat in crystal-clear water while wearing a bright pink string bikini. With her hair slicked back from a swim and barely-there makeup, the model embraced a fresh, natural look as she enjoyed the sunshine.

“2nd leg of summer 💗,” she captioned the post.

The carousel also included a peaceful sunset shot of Bieber strolling barefoot along the shoreline in a bikini as the sky glowed with shades of orange and pink.

Wrapping up the vacation album, the model shared a playful photo of a pair of blue sneakers — believed to belong to Justin Bieber — placed beside her black sandals, while also showing off her fresh blue pedicure.

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Fans Can't Get Enough of Her Summer Style

image of Hailey Bieber recently said Pilates has become ‘a little bit of a fad’ because good instructors are becoming harder to find.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently said Pilates has become ‘a little bit of a fad’ because good instructors are becoming harder to find.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for Bieber's vacation looks.

"Fav girl hallelujah 💝💝💝," one follower wrote.

Another commented, "Love the summer vibes and the pink bikini look! ✨🌊."

A third fan added, "summermaxxing."

Justin’s stepsister Allie also joined in, writing, “You are the moment.”

Hailey's Secret to Having Peachy Glutes

image of Fitness experts say blood flow restriction bands can help activate muscles more effectively during workouts.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Fitness experts say blood flow restriction bands can help activate muscles more effectively during workouts.

The post comes just months after Hailey shared her thoughts on today's biggest fitness trends.

"Is that crazy of me to say?" she told TIME before adding, “I love Pilates, I really do, but I think it’s become a little bit of a fad, and it’s really hard to find really good teachers that care about form.”

Instead, attention has shifted toward blood flow restriction (BFR) bands, a workout tool that experts say can make muscles work harder while using lighter weights.

Paul Comsulea, a personal trainer at Equinox in Southport, Conn., explained to the New York Post that BFR bands "help isolate the glute muscles from the hamstrings, forcing the glutes to do more of the work."

Comsulea added, "The restricted blood flow tricks your muscles into working way harder than they normally would at that load."

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