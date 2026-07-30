Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is soaking up every moment of summer. The Rhode founder, 29, treated fans to a fresh batch of vacation photos on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her tropical escape while modeling a series of tiny bikinis that highlighted her effortless beach style.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shared a new collection of tropical vacation photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In one standout snap, Bieber walked along the beach in a black thong bikini that showcased her toned figure and peachy bum. She completed the beach-ready look with a wide-brimmed sun hat and carried a drink as she glanced back toward the camera with the ocean stretching behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber's Pink Bikini

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The model showed off several stylish bikini looks, including a bright pink string bikini and a black thong swimsuit.

Another eye-catching photo featured Bieber relaxing on a floating mat in crystal-clear water while wearing a bright pink string bikini. With her hair slicked back from a swim and barely-there makeup, the model embraced a fresh, natural look as she enjoyed the sunshine. “2nd leg of summer 💗,” she captioned the post. The carousel also included a peaceful sunset shot of Bieber strolling barefoot along the shoreline in a bikini as the sky glowed with shades of orange and pink. Wrapping up the vacation album, the model shared a playful photo of a pair of blue sneakers — believed to belong to Justin Bieber — placed beside her black sandals, while also showing off her fresh blue pedicure.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Can't Get Enough of Her Summer Style

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber recently said Pilates has become ‘a little bit of a fad’ because good instructors are becoming harder to find.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for Bieber's vacation looks. "Fav girl hallelujah 💝💝💝," one follower wrote. Another commented, "Love the summer vibes and the pink bikini look! ✨🌊." A third fan added, "summermaxxing." Justin’s stepsister Allie also joined in, writing, “You are the moment.”

Hailey's Secret to Having Peachy Glutes

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Fitness experts say blood flow restriction bands can help activate muscles more effectively during workouts.