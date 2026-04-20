Hailey Bieber Debuts Flirty Temporary Tattoo for Justin Bieber in Racy Area: Photo
April 20 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber showed support for husband Justin Bieber ahead of his second Coachella 2026 performance with a daring display in a particularly racy area.
The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, debuted a temporary tattoo reading “I ❤️ JB” on her left lower abdomen, just beneath her belly button, in a photo shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 18.
Hailey Bieber Debuted Racy Tattoo Dedicated to Justin Bieber
Justine Skye, a member of Hailey's tight-knit circle of friends, shared an additional photo to her own Instagram Stories, which showed a different piece of ink on the mom-of-one's lower back.
"Is it clocking to you now?" the tattoo read, a reference to a viral meme of the "Baby" singer, 32, confronting the paparazzi.
Inside Justin Bieber's Return to the Stage
The "Boyfriend" singer headlined day two of the desert music festival across both sold-out weekends.
The performances marked the dad-of-one's first major stage appearance after stepping back from the spotlight while recovering from significant health challenges, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which led to partial facial paralysis.
During the show, Hailey and their 19-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, received a special shout-out from Justin while performing "Everything Hallelujah."
“Mom and Dad, hallelujah,” he sang as seen in a clip shared to X. “Hailey, babe, hallelujah. Baby Jack, hallelujah.”
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Justin and Hailey Bieber's Son Also Rocked a Temporary Tattoo at 'Bieberchella'
"Such a special weekend," Hailey captioned a family photo with their son following Justin's weekend one performance on April 11. "Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!"
The beauty mogul included a photo of their son with his own temporary tattoo, which read "Bieberchella" in a barbed wire heart.
Justin Bieber Made History at Coachella 2026
Hailey also reshared an infographic that bragged about Justin's history-making Coachella performance.
"Justin Bieber has officially broken every Coachella record," read the graphic before listing the statistics. "Highest paid artist in history. Highest ticket demand ever. Most googled performance ever. Most viewed performance ever. Most expensive tickets ever sold."
The post was originally shared by Los Angeles-based producer Jonathan Yoni Laham, who added in a caption, "You forgot to clock highest merch sales in history."
"🤏🏼🤏🏼🤏🏼🤏🏼," Hailey added as her own caption, using a viral emoji often shared online to signal someone's emphasis on agreeing with a statement.