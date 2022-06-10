Justin Bieber Suffers Facial Ticks As He Reveals Mystery Illness To Fans
Justin Bieber took to social media to reveal he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome after suffering a rash and facial ticks.
In the lengthy video, he told his followers one side of his face is now completely paralyzed as fans watched the "Baby" singer's eye unintentionally roll back throughout the clip.
"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," he explained in the Instagram clip shared on Friday, June 10. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and it's caused my face to have paralysis."
The disorder is caused by the varicella zoster virus (which also causes chicken pox and shingles) and occurs when the dormant virus becomes active again and spreads to the face, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," he went on while demonstrating the lack of movement in his face. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."
"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," he continued. "And, um, I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."
"I gotta go get my rest on so I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me," Bieber said, before assuring fans he is definitely going to get better, it will just take time and work. He also noted he's been doing facial exercises meant to help improve the movement in his face. "We don't know how much time it's gonna be, but it's gonna be...it's gonna be okay."