Justin Bieber Suffers Facial Ticks As He Reveals Mystery Illness To Fans

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," he went on while demonstrating the lack of movement in his face. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," he continued. "And, um, I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."