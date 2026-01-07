Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Victoria's Secret Lingerie for Sizzling Hot Valentine's Day Campaign: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber turned up the heat in a Valentine's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret. In stunning photos, the model donned a variety of new lingerie looks from the brand, rocking bras, cheeky underwear, stockings and more sultry looks.

Hailey Bieber Poses in Victoria's Secret Lingerie

Source: victoria's secret Hailey Bieber stars in Victoria's Secret's 2026 Valentine's Day campaign.

The holiday fits featured shades of red, pink and black and came in fabrics like mesh and lace. Some of the strappy pieces were adorned with the brand's signature logo, while others had a floral pattern. In one sultry snap, the brunette beauty, 29, relaxed on a bed in a black set that put her tiny hip tattoo on full display, while on her Instagram, she shared two mirror selfies showcasing her ripped abs.

The Star's Friends Raved Over the Hot Shots

Source: victoria's secret The model donned lingerie pieces in red, pink and black.

Bieber's friends flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with compliments, with Kylie Jenner quipping, "Vday came early !!!" "Wow wow wow," wrote Khloé Kardashian, while Kim and Kourtney Kardashian gave the upload a "like."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The star gave birth to her first child, son Jack, in August 2024.

Though her husband, Justin Bieber, hasn't weighed in publicly on the photoshoot, the spouses proved they were still going strong, as they celebrated the holidays together with their son, Jack, 1. "MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS 🫂🎅❤️," the singer, 31, captioned one selfie of the two cuddled up in big winter jackets. Meanwhile, Hailey shared photos of herself and their little one rocking matching plaid pajamas.

Hailey Bieber Ignores Breakup Speculation

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The mom-of-one said the constant divorce speculation isn't 'real.'

The pair has been plagued with breakup buzz throughout their on-off romance, but in a July 2025 interview, Hailey said she's learned to ignore the gossip. "It's not real," she noted of the hearsay. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber wed in 2018.