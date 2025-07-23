or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

'It's a Crazy Life': Hailey Bieber Bashes Justin Divorce Rumors as She Says It's a 'Mindf---'

Photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber bashed rumors she and Justin Bieber are divorcing.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is over the rumors she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are splitting up.

"It's not real," she said of what's written about her marriage.

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people,” the model said in a new interview published on Wednesday, July 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Comments on Divorce Rumors

image of The duo share one son.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The duo share one son.

“I’m a processor. If I can just speak it out loud and process it, I usually can get there on my own," she continued.

Hailey, who gave birth to her son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, said it's been quite a year as they navigate life with their tot. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she shared. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and They’re this' and 'They’re not happy.' It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Fiercely Defends Her Marriage

image of Hailey Bieber constantly fights off divorce rumors.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber constantly fights off divorce rumors.

This is hardly the first time the model, 28, has defended her relationship with the pop star, 31.

In May, she told Vogue she thought the chatter would have died down by now.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t," she stated. "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," she said. "So I guess these b------ are going to be mad.”

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Praises Her Husband

image of Hailey Bieber praised her husband for dealing with constant criticism.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber praised her husband for dealing with constant criticism.

The mom-of-one also praised the "Sorry" singer, as he's been in the spotlight from such a young age.

"He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning,'" she said.

image of Justin Bieber sparked concern when he posted photos of himself smoking online.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber sparked concern when he posted photos of himself smoking online.

Justin also complimented his wife about how she handles everything in stride.

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion," he said. "And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.