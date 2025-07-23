'It's a Crazy Life': Hailey Bieber Bashes Justin Divorce Rumors as She Says It's a 'Mindf---'
Hailey Bieber is over the rumors she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are splitting up.
"It's not real," she said of what's written about her marriage.
“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people,” the model said in a new interview published on Wednesday, July 23.
Hailey Bieber Comments on Divorce Rumors
“I’m a processor. If I can just speak it out loud and process it, I usually can get there on my own," she continued.
Hailey, who gave birth to her son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, said it's been quite a year as they navigate life with their tot. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she shared. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and They’re this' and 'They’re not happy.' It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."
Hailey Bieber Fiercely Defends Her Marriage
This is hardly the first time the model, 28, has defended her relationship with the pop star, 31.
In May, she told Vogue she thought the chatter would have died down by now.
“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t," she stated. "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," she said. "So I guess these b------ are going to be mad.”
- Justin and Hailey Bieber's New Son Jack Has 'Brought Them Closer Together' After Divorce Rumors Swirl
- Justin Bieber All Smiles Alongside Wife Hailey After Model Shares Cryptic Message Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos
- Hailey Bieber's 'Priority Is Protecting Her Family' Amid Justin's Rumored Mental Health Woes: 'Focused on Their Future, Not the Drama'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hailey Bieber Praises Her Husband
The mom-of-one also praised the "Sorry" singer, as he's been in the spotlight from such a young age.
"He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning,'" she said.
Justin also complimented his wife about how she handles everything in stride.
“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion," he said. "And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”