'It's a Crazy Life': Hailey Bieber Bashes Justin Divorce Rumors as She Says It's a 'Mindf---'

Hailey Bieber is over the rumors she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are splitting up.

"It's not real," she said of what's written about her marriage.

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people,” the model said in a new interview published on Wednesday, July 23.