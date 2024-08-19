Home > News NEWS Hair Implants Turkey: Is It Worth It? Source: cosmedica.com Founder of Cosmedica Clinic, Dr. Levent Acar, is one of the pioneers of hair transplant in Turkey

Are you thinking about getting a hair transplant? If so, you've probably noticed that the prices can be really high in many countries. That's why increased people are choosing hair implants in Turkey. Not only can you save a lot of money, but you also get top-quality care. Let's talk about why Turkey is a smart choice for hair restoration. Read on to explore what really sets Turkey apart for those seeking top-notch hair restoration.

Where Do Celebrities Go for a Hair Implant in Turkey?

Many celebrities have chosen Istanbul, Turkey, for their hair transplant operation. This city boasts top-rated clinics and highly skilled doctors. Celebrities come to Turkey from around the world to get high-quality hair implant. Istanbul also offers advanced techniques and excellent care, making it a popular destination for those seeking natural-looking results. The city's rich culture and history also add to its appeal.

Why Choose Turkey for Your Hair Transplantation?

Turkey is a popular hair transplant destination due to multiple factors. Some of them include: Affordability: Hair implants costs in Turkey are much lower compared to other countries like the US or UK. Even when you factor in travel expenses, it's still a much more affordable choice. Many people can afford a hair transplant in Turkey when they couldn't afford it elsewhere. Skilled surgeons: Turkey has a high number of experienced and skilled hair transplant surgeons who are internationally recognized for their expertise. They have performed thousands of hair implant procedures, which gives them a much greater level of expertise. This means that these doctors can guarantee better results for their hair loss patients. Medical tourism: Turkey is great for medical tourism. They offer packages that include the procedure, hotel stay, airport transfers, and translators. This makes the entire process easy and stress-free. Modern technology: Hair transplant clinics in Turkey use ultramodern technology in their procedures. They use new methods, like DHI Sapphire techniques, which make the procedures more precise and effective. Reputation: People recognize Turkey for specializing in hair transplants and achieving a high success rate in hair implant surgeries. Many, including celebrities, go there for treatment. The country's good reputation attracts patients from all over the world seeking excellent results.

Cosmedica Hair Transplant Clinic

Hair implants Turkey is the best way for you to regain a full head of hair. When it comes to hair transplant procedures, the expertise and experience of the surgeon or clinic can significantly change the outcome. That's why choosing the right surgeon or clinic is important. Cosmedica Clinic is a top-rated hair transplant center in Turkey. With over 16 years of experience, Cosmedica is always at the forefront of technological developments in hair transplantation surgery. When considering a hair transplant clinic in Turkey, Cosmedica Clinic stands out for several compelling reasons. English-speaking doctor: Dr. Levent Acar, the head surgeon at Cosmedica, speaks English fluently. This ensures smooth communication during your consultation and procedure. You'll be able to ask questions and fully understand the process, reducing any anxiety you might have. Highly experienced doctor: Dr. Acar has over 16 years of experience under his belt, honing his skills and becoming a highly qualified surgeon. This translates to a greater chance of achieving the natural-looking results you wish. Modern DHI Sapphire technique: Cosmedica prioritizes advanced techniques. They use the Micro Sapphire DHI technique, known for minimizing scarring and promoting faster healing compared to older methods. This means less downtime for you and quicker recovery after your hair transplant. Proven track record: Cosmedica boasts a long history of success with over 20,000 happy patients. This impressive track record speaks to their expertise and ability to deliver consistent results. High success rate: Cosmedica has a remarkable 98% success rate for hair growth. Innovation with the Robopen: Dr. Acar isn't just a skilled surgeon; he's also an innovator. He developed the Robopen, a tool used in hair transplants. This dedication to using the latest technology translates to better results and a more advanced hair transplant experience.

What Celebrities Have Chosen Cosmedica for Hair Implants?

Hair loss is an issue that a lot of people face, and celebrities are no exception. Celebrities often feel pressure to keep a youthful appearance, which has led to an increase in the number of hair transplants. Here is a list of some of the celebrity patients who have chosen Turkey and Cosmedica Clinic for their hair implant: Turkish professional soccer player: Yusuf Sari Ricardo Quaresma: Former star soccer player FIFA World Cup Champion: Cafu German former professional soccer player: Kevin Kuranyi Former Brazilian soccer player: Ailton British actor and model: Keiran Lee Fitness model and influencer: Liam McAleese Celebrities choosing hair transplants have not only improved their own lives but also played a key role in destigmatizing the procedure. With their visibility and influence, they've helped normalize the decision to undergo hair restoration and encouraged more people to consider it without hesitation.

Methods That Can Be Used for Hair Transplants at Cosmedica

Source: cosmedica.com Discover the stunning results of a hair transplant at the Cosmedica clinic.

Cosmedica, in Istanbul Turkey, only uses the most modern and successful hair implant techniques. The two main techniques are the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) techniques, more specifically, the improved FUE Sapphire and Micro Sapphire DHI techniques. Sapphire FUE is a variation of the FUE hair transplant technique that uses a sapphire blade instead of a steel blade to make the incisions in the recipient area. Using a sapphire reduces trauma to the scalp and improves the healing process. The Sapphire FUE process involves extracting individual hair follicles from the donor area using a micro punch. Then, the surgeon creates tiny incisions in the thinning areas of the scalp using a Sapphire scalpel. Finally, the surgeon implants the hair grafts into the channels in the recipient area using forceps. Cosmedica Clinic uses the Micro Sapphire DHI hair transplant procedure because it ensures the highest survival rate for transplanted hair grafts. It also allows for the most convincing natural-looking hairline. The Micro Sapphire DHI technique is minimally invasive and involves extracting healthy hair follicles from the donor area one by one. The surgeon then implants the grafts into the recipient area using a specialized tool.

What All-Inclusive Packages Does Cosmedica Clinic Offer, and How Much Do They Cost Compared to the US?

Cosmedica Clinic offers fixed, affordable, all-inclusive packages. Unlike most clinics in other countries, they do not charge per hair graft. So, even surgeries that require high numbers of grafts stay affordable. Cosmedica Clinic offers three all-inclusive packages ranging from $2,750 to $6,000. The DHI Sapphire hair transplant package is the most popular at Cosmedica and costs $3,650. For this price, you can expect: Consultation and hairline design by Dr. Acar Micro Sapphire DHI technology Accommodation in a 5-star hotel during your stay in Istanbul Sapphire blade incisions Needle-free anesthesia Transfers between the airport, hotel, and clinic Comprehensive aftercare package Check-up the day after surgery by Dr. Acar Personal companion and interpreter Hair power booster pack for two months Compared to the US, the prices at Cosmedica Clinic are less than a third of what you would typically pay at an equivalent-quality clinic. This makes Cosmedica Clinic a highly cost-effective choice for those considering hair restoration surgery.

Before and After Results of Hair Transplants in Turkey at Cosmedica

When considering a hair transplant in Turkey, one of the most crucial factors people focus on is the before-and-after results. Before deciding on the procedure, it's essential to have a realistic understanding of what to expect. Cosmedica's website has impressive before-and-after results of their success stories. Seeing these real-life results can give you an estimate of what you can expect after your hair transplant.