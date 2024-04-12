Home > News NEWS Hair Transplant in Istanbul: Your Best Investment This Year Source: https://www.drserkanaygin.com/ Dr. Serkan Aygin: Pioneering Perfection in Hair Restoration

Hair transplantation operations have become one of the most popular procedures in aesthetic medicine. Although there are numerous skilled hair transplantation surgeons worldwide, one country has become a particularly famous choice – Turkey. That makes hair transplant Istanbul a go-to choice for everyone seeking high-quality transplantation surgery. What makes hair transplants in Istanbul so popular? Besides the knowledgeable and skilled staff, there are several other benefits to doing hair transplants in Turkey, including low cost and long-lasting results. If you want to find out more about Turkish hair transplantation surgeries, you’re definitely in the right place.

About the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic The Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is one of the most reputable clinics for hair transplantation not only in Turkey but on a much broader scale. The clinic is located in Istanbul and is led by the highly talented Dr. Serkan Aygin. Upon finishing the Istanbul University School of Medicine, Dr. Serkan Aygin focused on the field of hair loss and hair transplantation. During his +25 years of experience, Dr. Aygin mastered various techniques and continues to provide his patients with fantastic hair transformations to this day. Dr. Serkan Aygin was awarded the European Award in Medicine in 2019. Moreover, he is a member of the International Society of Dermatology. Behind Dr. Serkan Aygin is an equally skilled and polite medical team. The clinic’s entire staff ensures every patient has a pleasant experience and leaves the clinic with a smile on their face. With highly competitive skills and a friendly approach, the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is a perfect choice for your hair transplantation procedure. So, whether you suffer from pattern baldness, hair loss, or hair thinning, there’s a perfect hair transplantation surgery for you at the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic.

Hair transplantation techniques at the clinic As previously mentioned, Dr. Serkan Aygin performs various hair transplantation techniques. The DHI and Sapphire FUE are the most popular ones used in the clinic. The Sapphire FUE hair transplant is a more innovative version of the standard FUE technique. This upgraded FUE method incorporates special blades made out of sapphire instead of steel. By using synthetic sapphire, surgeons can ensure more natural-looking results and a denser hair placement, while patients can experience less pain and minimal scarring. During this procedure, surgeons extract hair grafts from the donor area with the help of micro-motor and micro-punches. Once that’s done, opening channels must be created throughout the recipient area. Then, the extracted grafts are inserted into newly-created channels, and the hair follicle is officially transplanted. The DHI is an innovative hair transplant technique that combines the procedures of extraction and implementation into a single process. Instead of extracting the hair follicles from the donor area and placing them across the recipient area, the DHI method extracts and implements the grafts without creating incisions.

Source: https://www.drserkanaygin.com/ Transforming Lives: Witness the remarkable journey of hair restoration with Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

During the DHI method, surgeons use the Choi implanter pen. With this pen, surgeons can extract the hair follicles one by one and embed them directly into the recipient area. Since there are no incisions with the DHI method, there’s a significant reduction in the risk of bleeding and scarring. Besides the well-known hair transplantation, the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic also performs beard transplants with the DHI method. All procedures at the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic are done under local anesthesia to ensure maximum comfort for patients. Furthermore, the outstanding hair transplant Turkey before and after results are here to provide you with the real-life final results you can expect, too, if you choose Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. Remember that these are the results you can expect after the transplanted hair fall stage is finished.

Hair transplantation costs Now that you know everything about hair transplant surgeries, you’re surely curious about hair transplant costs in Turkey. While performing hair transplantation certainly isn’t cheap, it also doesn’t have to be expensive either. The main advantage of having your procedure in Turkey is cost. Since medical institutions and health clinics have significantly lower costs in Turkey than in some other developed countries, Turkish hair transplantation clinics can offer their services at much better price points. For instance, hair transplantation procedures can reach up to $30,000 in the US. Other countries like the UK, Canada, or Germany have similar prices. Nevertheless, the cost of hair transplantation in Turkey can be even 90% lower compared to these countries while providing even better hair growth thanks to the highly-skilled medical staff.

When it comes to the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic, the package includes: ● A consultation session with Dr. Serkan Aygin; ● Transfer from and to the airport; ● 4-star hotel accommodation; ● Chosen hair transplantation method with maximum numbers of grafts; ● Laser therapy; ● Hair care products.

The bottom line Having a hair transplant in Turkey is an excellent idea if you’re looking for high-quality transplantation operations at affordable prices. The Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is always a good choice, thanks to the numerous benefits you can experience with this clinic. Besides having the opportunity to be the patient of one of the best hair transplantation surgeons, you can also have a painless and stress-free experience even if you’re coming to Turkey from abroad. As a result, you can enjoy complete hair restoration for a fairly low price, making hair transplantation in Istanbul your best investment for this year.