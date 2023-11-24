Hair Transplant Turkey Procedures Continue to Attract Patients From Abroad in 2023
Turkey is one of the most popular countries among tourists. Recently, it has also become a bucket list destination for medical tourists. Hair transplant Turkey procedures have become highly sought-after among people interested in restoring their natural hairline.
What’s more interesting is that hair transplant Turkey clinics attract patients from abroad. The future looks bright as hair transplant clinics in Istanbul continue to deliver unparalleled care at reasonable prices.
The popularity of hair transplant Turkey clinics
The secret of the popularity of Turkish hair transplants among foreign patients lies in the quality of hair transplants in Istanbul. See, hair transplant in Turkey has taken a big step forward, embracing the best and most recent practices in numerous medical fields, including hair transplantation.
The investors and founders of Turkish clinics have exceptionally high patient care, equipment, and facilities standards. The good-looking clinics, dependable care, welcoming staff, and knowledgeable doctors and surgeons also had their say in making Istanbul the capital of medical tourism in these parts.
As for natural-looking transplanted hair, patients can place their trust in the capable hands of many clinics in Istanbul. One of these clinics is Smile Hair Clinic, which is regarded as a quality hair transplant clinic in Turkey.
The clinic was founded in 2018. Its founders are both hair transplant surgeons specialising in hair restoration—Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin. It took only a few years of hard work and dedication to build the Smile Hair Clinic brand and create the name of a best-in-class medical hair transplantation centre in Istanbul.
What are the services of Smile Hair Clinic?
As a leader in the booming hair transplantation field, Smile Hair Clinic offers many services, including DHI, Sapphire FUE hair transplants, and beard transplants.
The DHI or direct hair transplantation method is based on revolutionary technologies enabling patients to get the desired natural looks.
The procedure is more advanced than FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction). Instead of manually cutting the incisions in the skin, the surgeons use a specialised tool to do hair follicle extraction and transplantation simultaneously. Smile Hair Clinic is the renowned DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey, and its surgeons ensure that every hair follicle is placed right to achieve the natural look of the new hair.
The DHI method enables surgeons to extract the exact number of grats and follicular units needed for the procedure. The approach leaves minimal scarring while producing excellent results. The recuperation period is minimal since the surgery is not invasive.
When it comes to hair transplant surgery, Smile Hair Clinic also offers an FUE hair transplant procedure or follicular unit extraction. However, the clinic and its doctors specialise in the newest FUE method called the Sapphire FUE hair transplant.
The Sapphire FUE hair transplantation technique is part of Smile Hair Clinic’s packages because it delivers quality results. Thanks to sapphire blades, the incisions are perfect, and surgeons can control the angle of the incisions, thus enabling the more natural look of the new hair. The smoothness of the sapphire blades also minimises the risks of infections.
Beard transplantation is also a part of the clinic’s hair transplant packages. This hair transplantation procedure is straightforward: surgeons take hair grafts from the back of the patient’s head or lower part of the chin and transplant it in the target area.
One of the most notable things about the clinic’s hair transplant packages and any available hair transplantation techniques is that none is intended as a “one-size-fits-all” solution.
The staff at Smile Hair Clinic approaches every patient individually to ensure that a treatment suits a person’s individual needs and wants. Many hair transplant Turkey before & after shots are proof that the clinic lives up to its promises.
The costs of hair transplant in Turkey compared to the UK
The costs of hair transplants in Turkey is another factor that has patients from abroad scheduling their procedures at clinics like Smile Hair Clinic. Such a procedure in the UK can cost up to £8,000, sometimes even £10,000. Some high-end clinics charge up to £30,000.
Compared to the UK, Turkey is much more affordable. More importantly, patients don’t need to make any sacrifices regarding the quality of medical care, including pre-op, during the op, and post-op treatment. They get the best services medicine can provide them at a fraction of the price.
While the hair transplant costs depend on several factors, such as the procedure, donor area, and number of grafts, the average hair transplant Turkey cost is several times lower than in the UK.
What is included in Smile Hair Clinic’s packages?
Smile Hair Clinic has a special package carefully tailored to attract weary foreign patients. Every medical procedure, let alone a delicate one such as a hair transplant, is stressful. Smile Hair Clinic has introduced a special all-inclusive package to accommodate the expectations of foreign patients and help them relax and not worry about a thing.
This package includes everything patients need for a stress-free experience, from airport-to-hotel and hotel-to-clinic transfers to free online aftercare services. The clinic also ensures patients have all the medications they need, including those for the day after the hair transplant, to ensure healthy hair growth.
Patients coming from abroad can enjoy accommodation at one of the 4-star or 5-star hotels in the clinic’s network. The clinic also provides every foreign patient with a relevant language interpreter who can proficiently speak the patient’s mother tongue.
Conclusion
Given all the facts, it’s unsurprising to see hair transplant Turkey procedures continue attracting patients from abroad. High-quality clinics like Smile Hair Clinic offer next-level care, access to the world’s most renowned hair transplantation surgeons, and top medical equipment.
All patients from abroad can finally get a high-quality hair transplant in Europe for significantly less money than in the UK. The best part is they can schedule a free, non-binding consultation with any desired clinic. That is crucial for gathering relevant information and making an educated decision.