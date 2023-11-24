Hair Transplant Turkey Procedures Continue to Attract Patients From Abroad in 2023

What are the services of Smile Hair Clinic?

As a leader in the booming hair transplantation field, Smile Hair Clinic offers many services, including DHI, Sapphire FUE hair transplants, and beard transplants.

The DHI or direct hair transplantation method is based on revolutionary technologies enabling patients to get the desired natural looks.

The procedure is more advanced than FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction). Instead of manually cutting the incisions in the skin, the surgeons use a specialised tool to do hair follicle extraction and transplantation simultaneously. Smile Hair Clinic is the renowned DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey, and its surgeons ensure that every hair follicle is placed right to achieve the natural look of the new hair.

The DHI method enables surgeons to extract the exact number of grats and follicular units needed for the procedure. The approach leaves minimal scarring while producing excellent results. The recuperation period is minimal since the surgery is not invasive.

When it comes to hair transplant surgery, Smile Hair Clinic also offers an FUE hair transplant procedure or follicular unit extraction. However, the clinic and its doctors specialise in the newest FUE method called the Sapphire FUE hair transplant.

The Sapphire FUE hair transplantation technique is part of Smile Hair Clinic’s packages because it delivers quality results. Thanks to sapphire blades, the incisions are perfect, and surgeons can control the angle of the incisions, thus enabling the more natural look of the new hair. The smoothness of the sapphire blades also minimises the risks of infections.

Beard transplantation is also a part of the clinic’s hair transplant packages. This hair transplantation procedure is straightforward: surgeons take hair grafts from the back of the patient’s head or lower part of the chin and transplant it in the target area.

One of the most notable things about the clinic’s hair transplant packages and any available hair transplantation techniques is that none is intended as a “one-size-fits-all” solution.

The staff at Smile Hair Clinic approaches every patient individually to ensure that a treatment suits a person’s individual needs and wants. Many hair transplant Turkey before & after shots are proof that the clinic lives up to its promises.