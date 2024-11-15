Hair Transplant in Turkey: Why It's the New Beauty Trend Everyone's Following

A hair transplant in Turkey represents an alternative option for those considering hair restoration procedures. While procedures in the US may cost around $15,000, some facilities in Istanbul offer services starting from $5,000, with packages that can include accommodation and transfers.

The Istanbul Hair Restoration Industry

Istanbul has developed into a significant destination for hair restoration procedures. The city has established numerous specialized clinics and attracted medical professionals focused on hair transplantation services.

Current Hair Restoration Methods

Clinics in Istanbul utilize various hair transplantation techniques. These include Sapphire FUE, which employs specialized instruments designed to minimize scarring, and DHI transplantation for hair density. These procedures are performed using contemporary medical equipment and techniques.