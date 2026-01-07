Battle of the Bulge: Haley Baylee's Ex Matt Kalil Sues Influencer for Her Viral Comments on His Manhood

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee is now facing serious legal fallout after personal remarks she made about her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, went viral. The influencer previously spoke about her 2022 divorce during a Twitch livestream with Marlon Garcia in November 2025, where she suggested that intimate struggles played a role in the end of her marriage. Those comments quickly spread online — and now Kalil is taking legal action.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ Sports, Kalil filed a lawsuit against Baylee on Tuesday, January 6, accusing her of crossing a major line by publicly discussing his genitalia. The former athlete said the comments sparked “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” which he never wanted, especially after stepping away from professional football years ago. “[His family] have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements,” the lawsuit stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marlon/YouTube Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Haley Baylee.

Article continues below advertisement

Kalil also alleged that the fallout didn’t stop with him. He claimed his wife, Keilani Asmus, has received messages that are “increasingly frequent, disturbing and alarming in nature over time.”

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit also alleged that Baylee “financially benefited from this surge in traffic,” while his household was left dealing with the consequences of what he described as a public mess she created. “[She] received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage,” the filing said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;Zennie62 Vlog NewsLive Oakland Las Vegas NFL Draft/YouTube The former NFL star claimed her comments caused 'unwanted' public attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Kalil is now requesting a jury trial and seeking damages “on all causes asserted in the complaint,” with the amount exceeding $75,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Baylee, for her part, is emotional over the lawsuit. She told TMZ she was “genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt” by Kalil’s decision to sue. “Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal,” she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Although Baylee didn’t directly walk back the controversial remarks, she emphasized that during her livestream with Garcia, she spoke positively about her ex multiple times. She even referred to Kalil as the “greatest guy in the world” during the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Matt Kalil said his family has been deeply affected by his ex's comments.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Baylee even used her forearm as a visual aid while explaining why she believed her marriage couldn’t work. She also described how hard she tried to save the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee reveals that she DIVORCED her NFL husband Matt Kalil because of intimacy issues their whole marriage 😬💀

pic.twitter.com/8d59DSjsKT — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 4, 2025 Source: @KillaKreww/X

Article continues below advertisement

“We were trying to do the d--- thing,” she said, before typing something on her phone that wasn’t meant to appear on camera. “Deada--… for our whole marriage, deada--. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s---…” she added. “That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.” She went on to say the issue was ultimately unavoidable. “That was the biggest factor… Love him, but he’s my homie. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s---,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee said she is 'hurt and shocked' by the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

After facing intense backlash, Baylee released a statement to Page Six on November 5, attempting to provide context. “I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together,” she said. “During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection.”