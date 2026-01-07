Battle of the Bulge: Haley Baylee's Ex Matt Kalil Sues Influencer for Her Viral Comments on His Manhood
Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Haley Baylee is now facing serious legal fallout after personal remarks she made about her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, went viral.
The influencer previously spoke about her 2022 divorce during a Twitch livestream with Marlon Garcia in November 2025, where she suggested that intimate struggles played a role in the end of her marriage. Those comments quickly spread online — and now Kalil is taking legal action.
According to TMZ Sports, Kalil filed a lawsuit against Baylee on Tuesday, January 6, accusing her of crossing a major line by publicly discussing his genitalia. The former athlete said the comments sparked “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” which he never wanted, especially after stepping away from professional football years ago.
“[His family] have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements,” the lawsuit stated.
Kalil also alleged that the fallout didn’t stop with him. He claimed his wife, Keilani Asmus, has received messages that are “increasingly frequent, disturbing and alarming in nature over time.”
The lawsuit also alleged that Baylee “financially benefited from this surge in traffic,” while his household was left dealing with the consequences of what he described as a public mess she created.
“[She] received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage,” the filing said.
Kalil is now requesting a jury trial and seeking damages “on all causes asserted in the complaint,” with the amount exceeding $75,000.
Baylee, for her part, is emotional over the lawsuit.
She told TMZ she was “genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt” by Kalil’s decision to sue.
“Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal,” she said.
Although Baylee didn’t directly walk back the controversial remarks, she emphasized that during her livestream with Garcia, she spoke positively about her ex multiple times. She even referred to Kalil as the “greatest guy in the world” during the conversation.
As OK! previously reported, Baylee even used her forearm as a visual aid while explaining why she believed her marriage couldn’t work. She also described how hard she tried to save the relationship.
“We were trying to do the d--- thing,” she said, before typing something on her phone that wasn’t meant to appear on camera.
“Deada--… for our whole marriage, deada--. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s---…” she added. “That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.”
She went on to say the issue was ultimately unavoidable.
“That was the biggest factor… Love him, but he’s my homie. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s---,” she said.
After facing intense backlash, Baylee released a statement to Page Six on November 5, attempting to provide context.
“I care deeply about respecting his privacy and the integrity of what we shared together,” she said. “During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection.”
She added, “It’s unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn’t capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me. I hope our hour-and-a-half-long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite.”