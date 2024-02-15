Haley Kalil Insists 'the Right Person Will Come Into Your Life' After a Bad Breakup: 'You'll Never Have to Convince Them to Stay'
Haley Kalil knows a thing or two about breakups, as she and her husband Matt Kalil split in 2022. However, she knows the best things are yet to come.
"If he wanted to he would … and if he isn’t, someone else will. It’s always tough when a relationship doesn’t work out… but this is the time to invest energy into your friends and family. The right person will come into your life! And you’ll never have to convince them to stay," the star, 31, who teamed up with clean, high-performance beauty brand, Cover FX, this Valentine’s Day for their “Hickey Magic” campaign, exclusively tells OK! when asked what her best piece of advice is after a split occurs.
In the meantime, the model is killing it — from attending the Grammys and meeting Miley Cyrus to having a loyal fanbase on social media — and she's not stopping anytime soon.
"I am so thrilled and baffled at the places my life has taken me that I don’t even know what to expect anymore," she says. "So I’m just excited to be here!"
"I wish I could spill all the secrets I’ve been keeping ... but that would ruin all the fun wouldn’t it. So I guess you’ll just have to stay tuned," she adds when asked what's next for her.
For now, the social media personality, who jokes she spent Valentine's Day with her "billionaire boyfriend William," is focusing on her latest endeavor, which is partnering with Cover FX for their "Hickey Magic" campaign. With the brand’s fan-favorite Total Cover Cream Foundation as the hero product, the brand’s Valentine’s Day moment uses the (somewhat) polarizing topic of hickeys to showcase the product’s next-level coverage and benefits.
On February 15, there's a spike in web searches on how to remove hickeys, and Kalil, along with Tinx, Anna Kai, Cely Vazquez and Ella Halikas are helping everyone provide the answers they're looking for.
"I’ve always been a fan of Cover FX products particularly the Custom Enhancer Drops since day one, so when they reached out, I was excited to work with them. I really loved the concept as it’s a common problem especially around this time of year. If you don’t own a ton of color corrector sticks, or professional makeup the average person probably struggles to cover them up," she explains. "I love how high performance and full coverage the product is while still being skin safe. A lot of clean beauty brands tend to have lighter coverage and the heavier coverage brands tend to cause break outs so if you are looking for high performance and full coverage but without fear of irritation Cover FX is really the only brand that offers both."
"It’s always fun to do a creative campaign with a brand, but it’s made more fun when I’m a part of something that includes other amazing creators that I admire. It also makes more of an impact with our social media communities when there is a group of us," she shares of the other lovely ladies.
Since Kalil is always posting herself on social media, she wants others to live their best life, too.
"Cover FX is such a skin positive brand encouraging their community to show their authentic skin whether it has texture or acne or rosacea etc. which is rare for a makeup brand. They really take the position that if you want to cover up, they have products that can help you do that safely, but you should also be proud of your natural skin. I am really inspired by that point of view and try to live by that example about being authentic and showing my authentic self. Some days I get dressed up and wear a full face of makeup and on other days I am makeup free, so I hope I encourage my community to do the same," she notes.
She concludes, "My biggest advice relating to confidence is to not compare yourself to anyone but yourself. YOU are your own biggest competition. No one is perfect and I never want young people to look at my social media and think ‘I wish I looked like her.’ I want her to look at my platform and be inspired to love herself for who she is and what she brings to this world. I used to be the young girl looking at all my favorite models’ pages and idolizing their ‘perfect lives.’ I don’t want a page that seems flawless. I want someone to look at my page and take away that it’s okay to be a nerd or a weirdo. There is nothing that screams confident more than just being unapologetically yourself!"