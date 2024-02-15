Haley Kalil Insists 'the Right Person Will Come Into Your Life' After a Bad Breakup: 'You'll Never Have to Convince Them to Stay'

Haley Kalil knows a thing or two about breakups, as she and her husband Matt Kalil split in 2022. However, she knows the best things are yet to come.

"If he wanted to he would … and if he isn’t, someone else will. It’s always tough when a relationship doesn’t work out… but this is the time to invest energy into your friends and family. The right person will come into your life! And you’ll never have to convince them to stay," the star, 31, who teamed up with clean, high-performance beauty brand, Cover FX, this Valentine’s Day for their “Hickey Magic” campaign, exclusively tells OK! when asked what her best piece of advice is after a split occurs.