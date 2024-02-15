OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Haley Kalil Insists 'the Right Person Will Come Into Your Life' After a Bad Breakup: 'You'll Never Have to Convince Them to Stay'

haley pp
Source: @haleyybaylee/instagram
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Haley Kalil knows a thing or two about breakups, as she and her husband Matt Kalil split in 2022. However, she knows the best things are yet to come.

"If he wanted to he would … and if he isn’t, someone else will. It’s always tough when a relationship doesn’t work out… but this is the time to invest energy into your friends and family. The right person will come into your life! And you’ll never have to convince them to stay," the star, 31, who teamed up with clean, high-performance beauty brand, Cover FX, this Valentine’s Day for their “Hickey Magic” campaign, exclusively tells OK! when asked what her best piece of advice is after a split occurs.

Article continues below advertisement
haley screenshot
Source: Cover FX

The star partnered with Cover FX on their new campaign.

In the meantime, the model is killing it — from attending the Grammys and meeting Miley Cyrus to having a loyal fanbase on social media — and she's not stopping anytime soon.

"I am so thrilled and baffled at the places my life has taken me that I don’t even know what to expect anymore," she says. "So I’m just excited to be here!"

Article continues below advertisement
haley ig
Source: @haleyybaylee/instagram

The model has a lot of things up her sleeve for the next year.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wish I could spill all the secrets I’ve been keeping ... but that would ruin all the fun wouldn’t it. So I guess you’ll just have to stay tuned," she adds when asked what's next for her.

For now, the social media personality, who jokes she spent Valentine's Day with her "billionaire boyfriend William," is focusing on her latest endeavor, which is partnering with Cover FX for their "Hickey Magic" campaign. With the brand’s fan-favorite Total Cover Cream Foundation as the hero product, the brand’s Valentine’s Day moment uses the (somewhat) polarizing topic of hickeys to showcase the product’s next-level coverage and benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 15, there's a spike in web searches on how to remove hickeys, and Kalil, along with Tinx, Anna Kai, Cely Vazquez and Ella Halikas are helping everyone provide the answers they're looking for.

Article continues below advertisement
haleyybaylee
Source: @haleyybaylee/instagram

Haley Kalil dished on how to be confident.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve always been a fan of Cover FX products particularly the Custom Enhancer Drops since day one, so when they reached out, I was excited to work with them. I really loved the concept as it’s a common problem especially around this time of year. If you don’t own a ton of color corrector sticks, or professional makeup the average person probably struggles to cover them up," she explains. "I love how high performance and full coverage the product is while still being skin safe. A lot of clean beauty brands tend to have lighter coverage and the heavier coverage brands tend to cause break outs so if you are looking for high performance and full coverage but without fear of irritation Cover FX is really the only brand that offers both."

MORE ON:
OK! Exclusives
Article continues below advertisement

"It’s always fun to do a creative campaign with a brand, but it’s made more fun when I’m a part of something that includes other amazing creators that I admire. It also makes more of an impact with our social media communities when there is a group of us," she shares of the other lovely ladies.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Kalil is always posting herself on social media, she wants others to live their best life, too.

Article continues below advertisement
hakey
Source: @haleyybaylee/instagram

Haley Kalil wants to inspire others to be their authentic selves.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cover FX is such a skin positive brand encouraging their community to show their authentic skin whether it has texture or acne or rosacea etc. which is rare for a makeup brand. They really take the position that if you want to cover up, they have products that can help you do that safely, but you should also be proud of your natural skin. I am really inspired by that point of view and try to live by that example about being authentic and showing my authentic self. Some days I get dressed up and wear a full face of makeup and on other days I am makeup free, so I hope I encourage my community to do the same," she notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

She concludes, "My biggest advice relating to confidence is to not compare yourself to anyone but yourself. YOU are your own biggest competition. No one is perfect and I never want young people to look at my social media and think ‘I wish I looked like her.’ I want her to look at my platform and be inspired to love herself for who she is and what she brings to this world. I used to be the young girl looking at all my favorite models’ pages and idolizing their ‘perfect lives.’ I don’t want a page that seems flawless. I want someone to look at my page and take away that it’s okay to be a nerd or a weirdo. There is nothing that screams confident more than just being unapologetically yourself!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.